Nebraska Extends Scholarship Offer to 2027 Four-Star Offensive Tackle Prospect

Nebraska football is attempting to reroute the program back to its roots, and the quickest way to do so is by signing high-level offensive linemen from the high school ranks.

That conversation hasn't taken long under the guidance of first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade and run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley. Now, as spring ball starts up, the Huskers staff is working on developing the players on the 2026 roster as much as they are working to set up a promising future at the position group for years to come. That's where the recent scholarship offer extended to four-star offensive tackle prospect Colton Reiter comes in.

Among a growing list of players who have earned the same thing, the Wisconsin native is the most recent recruit to be zeroed in on by NU's staff. With little time to waste, here's the latest on the blue-chipper and who the Big Red will be competing with in his recruitment over the coming months.

Earlier this week, Nebraska joined an impressive list of 16 Division I schools that are vying for Rieter's talents following the end of his high school career. As the most recent program to join the bunch, the Huskers are still on the outside looking in, but if Teasley and Wade have their way, an unofficial visit over the spring will put them on the fast track towards rising to the top. The visit hasn't been scheduled just yet, as the offensive tackle was just offered on Feb. 23, but NU will be working diligently to make up the ground needed to do so over the coming months.

For now, it appears his in-state school, and Nebraska's conference foe, Wisconsin, has the lead, but several other programs are sticking out as it currently stands as well. Apart from the Badgers, schools like Ohio State, Auburn, Kansas, and Missouri are working hard to secure their spot within the prospects' top five, leaving the Huskers in need of beating out at least one other Power Four school before he ultimately cuts his list down from where it is at this point.

But there's plenty of reason for optimism for fans of the Big Red, as the new leadership has shown an ability in their short time under Rhule's staff to put Nebraska in contention for some of the nation's top recruits. Without anointing them just yet, Wade and Teasley will still need to secure commitments and eventual signing from these prospects to feel good, but NU seems to be in a good spot to do so before unofficial visit season begins.

Earlier in the month, the Huskers hosted a junior day event over the first weekend in February that welcomed 11 recruits to campus within the 2027 class. Several of those were players already verbally committed to the Big Red, but players who were not seemed to have left Lincoln in good spirits, to say the least. Headlined by four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor, NU has put itself in contention for many of the highest-rated offensive line recruits in the country who are looking to play with the nation's No. 4 quarterback.

That list starts with four-star offensive line prospect Kyler Kuhn of St. Pius X (MO). The Kansas City native is regarded as the No. 10 overall interior offensive lineman in the cycle and has the Big Red squarely in the running to earn his signature on signing day in December of this year. The Huskers will battle programs like Missouri, Iowa, Kansas State, and Arkansas for his eventual commitment later this fall.

They also welcomed in four-star offensive tackle prospect Timi Aliu of Locust Grove (GA). Regarded as the No. 24 overall tackle in the class, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound soon-to-be senior is a recruit whose stock rose dramatically over the past couple of months. The Georgia native is currently favored to land with the in-state Bulldogs, but NU is currently slotted within his top five and could look to make a move up the standings in the near future. Still, they'll have to emerge victorious from a group of SEC schools, including Georgia, Florida, and Auburn, which are closer to home.

Last but not least is Barrett Kitrell of Ashland-Greenwood (NE). The in-state prospect is still currently unranked, but is a player who, like Aliu, is a fast riser within the cycle. For the time being, NU is the heavy favorite to land the local recruit, but in today's era of high school recruiting, nothing is ever certain. Still, Kitrell is no consolation prize if the Huskers are unable to sign a more high-profile prospect in the class. After a strong junior season, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound interior offensive lineman has stacked up a growing list of eight Division I scholarship offers from regional programs across the FCS and Power Four level, and keeping him home appears to be something Wade and Teasley are focused on doing.

Rhule and company have managed to secure one commitment along the offensive line to date in the 2027 class. After making his decision back in September of 2025, Matt Erickson has remained committed following Nebraska's dismissal of previous offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. Regarded as the No. 54 offensive tackle prospect in the cycle, the 6-foot-8, 280-pounder brings noteworthy size to Wade and Teasley's first haul, assuming he remains committed for the remainder of the recruiting period.

For now, it appears the Millard North (NE) standout will likely be joined by fellow in-state recruit Barrett Kitrell in the near future, but the Big Red will undoubtedly continue to vie for other prospects outside of state lines to complete their haul. To date, they've afforded themselves a wide variety of prospects ranging from coast to coast, and as visit season ramps up, locking in dates for these prospects to travel to Lincoln will be of utmost importance to continue making ground.

For Reiter, however, overcoming the Badgers will be no small task, as they were one of the first programs to offer him a scholarship early on in his high school career. With Nebraska being the most recent school to do so, that ultimately means they've had the shortest time to develop a relationship with the blue-chip recruit. It doesn't mean they can't bridge the gap; it just means it will take a full-blown effort to do so.

The Germantown (WI) native has grown up only 64 miles from Madison and Camp Randall Stadium, giving them a clear edge in the proximity to home battle over essentially every other school within the mix. Still, the Big Red will continue to push hard for the potential multi-year Power Four starter as they look to complete their offensive line recruiting within the class.

There's arguably as much opportunity as there is ground to make up, so expect more news to be had regarding the four-star recruit over the coming months. Rhule, Wade, and Teasley will need to show Reiter how big a priority he is quickly to have a shot, but if he is what they think he is, they'll look to do just that.