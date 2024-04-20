Nebraska Visit Was an ‘Unreal’ Experience for Edge Defender Harrison Krueger
Harrison Krueger is a class of 2026 edge rusher who paid a recent visit to Lincoln to check out the Nebraska football program. The 2026 prospect from Wahoo High School in Wahoo, Nebraska, caught up with HuskerMax afterward to share his impressions.
“My visit was unreal,” Krueger stated. “It's been a dream of mine to play for the Huskers my whole life. To meet the coaches, see the facilities and be around the players was awesome. I was with Cole Novak for a lot of the visit, and he did a great job of showing me around, making me feel at home and answering my many questions. I enjoyed the opportunity I had to talk with Coach White, Coach Dvoracek, and Coach Foley. As a staff they made me feel welcome.”
He spoke highly of head coach Matt Rhule.
“Coach Rhule has set a high standard for everyone in the program. Excellence is expected of everyone in and around the program. There is no doing things 'halfway' in practice. Everyone that I talked to was very down to earth, making it easy to talk with them.”
Krueger was awed by the facilities.
“The facilities are state of the art. There is nothing that they missed when it was designed. If a player needs something, they have it. Everything was very new and up to date. Their recovery facilities were particularly impressive. If you were hurt, there was something to help you recover ASAP. The recovery pool was especially impressive. They also had multiple rooms where players could chill together and bond with each other. The weight room was like nothing I have seen before. It overlooked the practice fields and let in natural light from huge windows. When I walked into the weight room, it had a vibe that made me want to lift right away.”
What makes Nebraska unique in Krueger's view is "the culture that Coach Rhule has built."
“The coaches genuinely want the best for each player, actively coaching individuals the entire practice,” he said. “Players are willing to work hard and get after it and do it at a high level. I was impressed with the level of intensity there was the entire practice. There were no plays off for anyone. The fan base is also one of the best in football and I could feel their support on Twitter after the visit.”
Krueger hopes to visit again so he can “continue to build relationships with coaches and staff members.”
“I will be at the Friday Night Lights camp this summer and can't wait to continue to experience the Husker culture.”