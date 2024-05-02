Jaymison Cattau Recaps Nebraska Spring Game Visit
Jaymison Cattau recently visited the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound long snapper and wide receiver from Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington, Nebraska. He caught up with HuskerMax to recap his visit for the spring game.
“My visit was great,” the 2025 prospect stated. “I loved the facilities and the environment at the game. There wasn’t anything different that I would want in a school.”
This visit was a big part of his timeline as it was his first Division 1 trip.
“This was my first D1 visit, so that was something unique to me about it, but otherwise I would say the hospitality and the care they show to the recruits was very unique. Everything just made it feel like home.”
He has spoken with special teams coordinator Ed Foley in the past but didn’t get the chance to do so on this visit.
“I have been talking to Coach Foley, and it has been going well. I did not speak with him on the visit, because he was busy working with the special team guys before the game on the field. ... He came for an interview school visit and that went really well, though. He’s a guy that you can tell he knows what he’s talking about, and is very good at his job.”
He acknowledges that Dylan Raiola was the big draw to the Red-White spring game this year, and he believes the quarterback lived up to his hype and expectations.
“Watching the game of course Dylan Raiola stood out. Ninety percent of the people who were there to see the spring game were there because of him. I also was watching the long snappers pretty closely which is what I’m being recruited for. I think I can compete with them and carve out a role for this team.”
He said he “would love to visit again soon and tour the whole campus and get in more depth conversation with the coaches. I have been around Nebraska and I know the atmosphere at games is crazy and fun to be around. So now I want to visit again and see the school as a whole and see what goes on behind the scenes.”
It’s easy to pitch a recruitment draw to an athlete when his dream is to play for Nebraska. That happens to be the case with Cattau.
“It has always been a dream of mine to play at Nebraska, so they are definitely around the top of my list. I am also being recruited to play WR at some other schools, so I would have to find the best fit for me and the place that will make me succeed the most in the future as a player and a person.”
Cattau dived deeper into the atmosphere and how it felt to be there not once but multiple times.
The atmosphere at the game was very good, especially for a spring game. I have been to real games and a night game as well, which was insane. As a recruit, it is everything that you would want to see somewhere you are looking to play. The support from the state and fans is top-notch, and is the best in the country for sure!”