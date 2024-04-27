Mikhail Benner Set to Visit for Huskers' Spring Game
Mikhail Benner is a cornerback from Broomfield High School in Broomfield, Colorado. He is a 2025 prospect and is set to visit Lincoln on Saturday for the Nebraska's annual Red-White spring game.
Benner talked with HuskerMax about his upcoming visit.
“I only hear amazing things about Lincoln, from every fan and commit,” he said. “I’d say my expectations are high, and I am excited.”
A certain blue-chip quarterback is who Benner has his eye on as he prepares to visit Nebraska.
“Dylan Raiola, he was a five-star and it’ll be everyone’s first time really seeing him in action in a college atmosphere.”
He is quite familiar with this staff as he continues to build his relationship with hopes of reconnecting with a few coaches.
“I hope to get a chance to reconnect with Coach (Matt) Rhule (head coach), (Marcus) Satterfield (offensive coordinator/tight end coach), and get a chance to meet Coach (Evan) Cooper (defensive backs coach).”
It is clear that Benner greatly respects the University of Nebraska and values the program highly.
“It’s never an everyday thing I get a chance to visit one of the most notorious and prestigious programs in college football,” he said. “Like I’ve already said, I’m extremely excited to get a chance to visit!”
This visit could be a huge timeline event to point to in his recruitment moving forward as he has already met with the coaches before. Only time will tell how this one plays out, but the Huskers are very much in the picture.