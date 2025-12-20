2027 Lineman Lands Re-Offer from Nebraska Under New OL Coach

Nebraska’s new offensive line coach, Geep Wade, is already leaving his mark on the recruiting trail.

Shortly after stepping into his role, Wade re-offered a scholarship to Avery Michael, a three-star offensive lineman in the class of 2027. The move signals Wade’s intent to build relationships early and reinforce Nebraska’s commitment to securing talent for the future of its offensive front.

The Cornhuskers ushered in a new era on the offensive line with the hiring of Wade in early December, replacing Donovan Raiola as part of Head Coach Matt Rhule’s staff adjustments. Wade arrives from Georgia Tech, where he built a reputation for guiding powerful rushing attacks and keeping quarterbacks upright with disciplined line play.

Wade quickly signaled his hands-on approach to recruiting by personally calling the Turlock, California, native to reaffirm the Huskers’ scholarship offer and strengthen the relationship as Nebraska looks to solidify its future in the trenches.

Michael is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle from Turlock High School. A member of the 2027 recruiting class, Michael is rated as an 86 overall prospect by 247Sports, ranking as the No. 60 offensive tackle nationally and one of California’s notable rising talents. His size, athletic frame, and early recognition on the recruiting trail make him a player to watch as programs begin shaping their future offensive lines.

Michael’s early rise on the recruiting trail has already drawn significant attention, with the offensive tackle receiving 23 scholarship offers. Programs across the Big Ten and Big 12 have joined the race, alongside several competitive FCS schools, underscoring his national appeal and the versatility he brings to the offensive line. The volume and variety of offers highlight Michael’s potential impact at the next level and position him as one of the more sought-after linemen in the 2027 class.

The 2027 prospect's profile makes him a natural fit for Nebraska’s offensive line rebuild. He brings the length and mobility the Huskers covet in their tackles, with plenty of room to add strength without losing agility, an essential trait for surviving Big Ten trench battles.

Rated as a three-star prospect and ranked among the top 60 offensive tackles nationally, Michael offers strong upside, and Nebraska’s re-offer under Wade reflects confidence in his potential to develop into a reliable starter. With Wade’s background at Georgia Tech emphasizing powerful rushing attacks and quarterback protection, Michael’s athleticism and footwork align perfectly with the zone-blocking schemes and pass protection improvements Nebraska is looking to establish.

While Michael shows strong potential, there are clear risks and considerations for Nebraska. At 265 pounds, he will need to add significant strength to withstand the physical demands of Big Ten defensive lines, requiring a focused investment in his development. Also, Michael is unlikely to be an immediate impact player. His value lies more in long-term growth and depth as Nebraska continues to reshape its offensive front.

Ultimately, Michael represents a strategic fit for Nebraska’s offensive line rebuild. His combination of size, athleticism, and long-term upside mirrors the vision Wade brings to the program, and the personal re-offer serves as a clear signal of Nebraska’s commitment to making him a cornerstone of its future trenches.

As the Huskers continue reshaping their identity under Rhule, Michael’s recruitment highlights the importance of securing foundational talent to anchor the offensive front for years to come.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.