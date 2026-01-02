The transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and not even 12 hours into the day the Nebraska Cornhuskers may have already answered one of their biggest offseason questions.

The Huskers are heavily linked to Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey, who entered the transfer portal with a “Do Not Contact” tag — a designation that almost always signals a player already knows where he intends to land.

So who exactly is Minchey, and why is he already trending toward Nebraska on the 247Sports Crystal Ball?

Kenny Minchey made it tough for Notre Dame coaches to give the job to CJ Carr ahead of the 2025 season. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Minchey at Notre Dame

Minchey competed this past offseason with Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, who ultimately won the starting job and led the Irish to a 10-2 season that put them on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff.

The competition, however, was close. Notre Dame did not name a starter until just before the season opener against Miami.

“They’re both really good,” head coach Marcus Freeman said at the time. “Really good players. They both have a short-term memory, able to move forward from mistakes. They’re both coachable. They work outside the NCAA-mandated hours. There’s not much negative I can say about them. Those dudes are improving and doing a really good job.”

According to coverage of the quarterback battle, Minchey may have even outperformed Carr in certain areas — most notably turnovers — but Notre Dame ultimately went with Carr.

Minchey appeared in five games during blowout wins, finishing 20-for-26 for 196 yards passing while adding 84 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen said earlier this offseason that the Huskers would look for the best quarterback available to replace Dylan Raiola in 2026. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Why Nebraska?

Nebraska is looking for a quarterback to replace two-year starter Dylan Raiola, who entered the transfer portal Friday morning.

The Huskers still have TJ Lateef on the roster, and the freshman stepped in following Raiola’s season-ending injury against USC, but it’s clear Nebraska wants additional options at the position.

If Lateef remains in Lincoln and Minchey commits, the two would have a chance to compete for the starting job. Minchey was recruited and evaluated by Dana Holgorsen when Nebraska’s offensive coordinator was the head coach at Houston, a familiarity that could play a role in the process.

Minchey also has two seasons of eligibility remaining, making him a potential bridge quarterback as Nebraska looks ahead to 2027 commitment Trae Taylor, who arrives with considerable hype but may not be ready to start immediately as a true freshman.

Another possible connection is guard Rocco Spindler, who played with Minchey at Notre Dame before spending the 2025 season at Nebraska. Spindler, who by all accounts enjoyed his time in Lincoln, could have provided valuable insight on both sides once the portal officially opened.

Based on rankings, analysts think Kenny Minchey would be a nice portal win for whoever lands him. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

What analysts think of Minchey

Minchey remains highly regarded nationally. A well-rated high school quarterback in the 2023 class, he currently ranks as the No. 9 overall player in the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings.

While transfer rankings are never a one-to-one comparison, last year’s No. 9 quarterback transfer was Connor Weigman, who revived his career at Houston with a 25-touchdown season.

How Minchey would fit Nebraska’s offense remains to be seen. He has some mobility, but his high school evaluations consistently pointed to him being more dangerous with his arm.

Here’s what 247Sports analyst Cooper Pategna wrote about Minchey coming out of high school:

"Verified at 6-foot-1½ and 207 pounds in June of 2022, Minchey possesses a sturdy frame with wide shoulders and a strong lower half, along with growth potential to add necessary weight. While his height would be considered undersized for the position, his 10-inch hands rank in the 70th percentile among NFL starters.

He displays good athleticism and mobility to extend plays both inside and outside the pocket. A quick-twitch athlete with natural escape ability, Minchey flashes excellent pocket instincts and awareness while consistently keeping his eyes downfield. He shows a calm play temperament and rarely appears rushed, even when under pressure.

Minchey has a quick release and a strong arm capable of making every throw on the field. He exhibits natural instincts as a passer on the move and consistently shows touch and anticipation, with the ability to throw receivers open. His subtle athleticism allows him to extend plays within the pocket while maintaining downfield vision as routes develop.

Although his senior-year sample size was limited due to injury, Minchey improved his completion percentage from 61 percent as a junior to 73 percent as a senior in four games. A savvy pocket passer with strong game-management skills, he projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level and could make an impact sooner rather than later."

Could Minchey be Nebraska’s next quarterback? The answer may come sooner rather than later.

