Nebraska vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

The Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to a 20-0 start to their season, but have since lost three of their last five games to fall to 22-3. The good news is they're coming off a dominant win against Northwestern, but now they have to hit the road to take on a tough Iowa Hawkeyes team on Tuesday night.

Iowa has dropped two straight games, but the Hawkeyes are still 8-6 in Big Ten play and are now seeking a signature win that their resume lacks. They can get that with a victory over Nebraska tonight.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Nebraska +1.5 (-115)

Iowa -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Nebraska +100

Iowa -120

Total

OVER 139.5 (-108)

UNDER 139.5 (-112)

Nebraska vs. Iowa How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 17

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Nebraska Record: 22-3 (11-3 in Big Ten)

Iowa Record: 18-7 (8-6 in Big Ten)

Nebraska vs. Iowa Betting Trends

The UNDER is 15-4 in Nebraska's last 19 games

Nebraska is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games vs. Iowa

Nebraska is 7-1 ATS in its last eight road games

Iowa is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 5-1 in Iowa's last six games

The OVER is 7-2 in the last nine meetings between these two teams

Nebraska vs. Iowa Key Player to Watch

Bennett Stirtz, G - Iowa Hawkeyes

Bennett Stirtz is averaging a blistering 20.4 points per game this season for Iowa, while also leading the team in assists per game with 4.7 and steals per game with 1.4. Not only does he have a 51.6% field goal percentage, but he's hitting his 3s at a rate of 40.3%. He's one of the sharpest shooters in the Big Ten, and when he gets hot from the floor, Iowa is a tough team to beat.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick

I think Iowa is much better than its record indicates. The Hawkeyes are 15th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 53rd in defensive efficiency. If I told you to guess the record of a team ranking that high in those two major metrics, you'd probably predict they'd have a better record than 18-7 and 8-6 in conference play.

While Nebraska certainly has the shooting to keep pace with Iowa, the Cornhuskers' defense on the road has been a big red flag for them this season. Their opponent's effective field goal percentage goes up 10.4% when Nebraska is playing on the road.

If Iowa can take advantage of that, the Hawkeyes will win and cover as short favorite tonight.

Pick: Iowa -1.5 (-105) via FanDuel

