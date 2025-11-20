Nebraska Football 2026 Cornerback Commit Danny Odem Elevated to Five-Star Status
Nebraska’s 2026 recruiting class just secured a major win. Cornerback commit Danny Odem has officially been elevated to five-star status in 247Sports’ latest rankings update, becoming one of the highest-rated high school prospects to pledge to the Huskers in years.
With National Signing Day just over two weeks away, Matt Rhule and his staff picked up some much-needed positive momentum after recent decommitments from Leon Noil and Dayton Raiola.
The Orlando native now headlines Nebraska’s class, and while his jump into five-star territory may surprise some nationally, those inside the program saw it coming.
Odem climbed from No. 79 to No. 31 nationally in the updated 247Sports rankings, earning a 98 overall rating and solidifying himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the 2026 cycle. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, he’s now ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 4 player in the state of Florida.
His rise reflects a dominant senior season in which he routinely erased opposing receivers and showcased the physical traits that made him a national priority.
247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins praised Odem as “everything you want in a modern cornerback,” noting his ability to excel in press-man coverage and use his length to disrupt routes.
Odem committed to Nebraska in late June, choosing the Huskers over 46 Division I programs, including Penn State, Miami, Oklahoma and Georgia.
Despite continued interest from major programs through the fall, Odem officially shut down his recruitment earlier this week, reaffirming his decision before the early signing period.
Even with Odem's bump, Nebraska wasn’t done climbing in the updated rankings. Offensive tackle commit Claude Mpouma, one of the biggest developmental prospects in the class, also saw a major jump. Rising from No. 235 to No. 127 nationally, his bump now gives Nebraska two top-150 commits in the 2026 class and reinforces the Huskers’ momentum along the offensive and defensive lines.
Together, Odem and Mpouma anchor a nine-man class that is set to officially sign on Dec. 5, giving Matt Rhule two cornerstone athletes to help mold the future of Nebraska football.
Odem will look to join a secondary coached by Addison Williams, a first-year Nebraska assistant whose deep ties to Florida played a major role in the Huskers landing one of the nation’s top defensive backs.
Before arriving in Lincoln, Williams spent four seasons at UCF, serving as both defensive backs coach and later the Knights’ defensive coordinator. During that stretch, he helped produce one of the Big 12’s top pass defenses and built long-standing relationships throughout the state’s high school coaching network, connections that directly strengthened Nebraska’s presence in Odem's recruitment.
Williams’ reputation for developing defensive backs is well-established. At UCF, his units consistently ranked among the nation’s best in pass efficiency, and he coached multiple all-conference players while elevating the Knights from outside the top 100 nationally in pass defense to inside the top 10.
For Odem, that track record, combined with Williams’ familiarity with Florida talent and his ability to connect with recruits and their families, made Nebraska an attractive landing spot early in the process. His presence on staff is a major reason the Huskers have been able to compete for and land high-end prospects both locally and nationally, and his first season in Lincoln has helped produce one of college football's best secondaries in 2025.
Odem will enter a Nebraska secondary poised for significant turnover. Three of the Huskers’ most trusted defensive backs are set to graduate after the 2025 season, opening the door for immediate competition and early playing time in 2026.
Through ten games this fall, the 2025 Blackshirt defense is allowing just 135.7 passing yards per game, one of the nation’s top marks, and Odem’s blend of length, physicality, and versatility projects as an ideal addition to a group already trending upward.
With junior cornerbacks Andrew Marshall and Jamir Conn expected to return, along with a promising trio of redshirt freshmen in Rex Guthrie, Donovan Jones, and Caleb Benning, Odem should find himself in a position to push for early snaps. His arrival could help anchor the next wave of Nebraska defensive backs and further solidify the foundation of the Huskers’ long-term secondary for 2026 and beyond.
For a program looking to stack elite talent on the defensive side of the ball, Odem’s ascension to five-star status couldn’t have come at a better time. He gives Nebraska not just a recruiting win, but a potential future star who fits perfectly into the identity Rhule and defensive coordinator John Butler are building.
If this is any indication of where the Huskers’ recruiting is headed, the future of the Blackshirt secondary is in good hands. And if Nebraska is able to continue this moment on the field to finish the year, expect even more success on the recruiting trail in the coming months.
