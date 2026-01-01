Nebraska Locked in Fierce Battle for 4‑Star Defensive Lineman

Nebraska’s push to strengthen its defensive front has zeroed in on one of the Midwest’s most disruptive prospects, as four‑star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon becomes a top priority for the Huskers.

With official visits to both Nebraska and Kentucky scheduled for January, his recruitment is shaping into a head‑to‑head battle between two programs eager to add his power and versatility to their 2026 class. As momentum builds, all eyes are on how Berymon’s upcoming trips could tilt the race.

Berymon is set to take an official visit to Nebraska on Jan. 9, giving the Huskers a crucial early opportunity to make their case in his recruitment. The timing positions Matt Rhule and his staff to set the tone before his official visit with Kentucky on Jan. 16, allowing them to showcase the program’s development plan, defensive vision, and the role Berymon could play in the heart of their front.

With his physical profile matching exactly what Nebraska wants inside, this January trip could become a defining moment in the Huskers’ push to land one of the top defensive linemen in the 2026 class.

Berymon is a 6‑foot‑2, 330‑pound defensive lineman from Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe, Louisiana, and one of the top prospects in the 2026 class. Rated a 95 overall by 247Sports, he sits at No. 97 nationally, No. 12 among defensive linemen, and is one of the highest‑ranked players in Louisiana. His size, power, and early production have made him a priority target for several major programs.

Kentucky and Nebraska are battling to sign 4-star DL Dylan Berymon, @ChadSimmons_ reports✍️



Berymon will take official visits to each school next month.



Read: https://t.co/lzarodG0o3 pic.twitter.com/R77wG7DyFL — Rivals (@Rivals) December 31, 2025

Across his varsity career, Berymon has been a consistent force up front, totaling 96 tackles with 40 tackles for loss and 13 sacks over 30 games. His senior season was his most productive yet, posting 49 tackles, including 26 solo stops, four sacks, and 21 tackles for loss across 15 games.

As a junior, he posted 30 tackles, three sacks, and 15 tackles for loss across 10 games, while his sophomore season saw him deliver 17 tackles, six sacks, and four TFLs in just five appearances

Averaging 3.2 tackles per game over three seasons, Berymon has shown steady growth and disruptive impact every year of his varsity career.

Berymon brings a powerfully interior presence that fits seamlessly into what Nebraska wants along its defensive front. He carries 300-plus pounds with ease, despite his shorter, compact frame, allowing him to generate tremendous punch and strength at the point of attack. His quick first step for his size, paired with a natural speed-to-power ability, makes him a disruptive run defender who can either two-gap with force or shoot gaps to throw off blocking schemes, an ideal fit for the Huskers’ multiple fronts.

While his dimensions may cap his pass‑rushing ceiling, Berymon's explosiveness and natural leverage give Nebraska a high‑floor interior anchor who can develop into a reliable high‑major starter and potential NFL prospect.

As Berymon’s recruitment heads into a pivotal stretch, Nebraska has positioned itself squarely in the fight for one of the nation’s most powerful young defensive linemen. With his official visit to Lincoln set, the Huskers will have a prime opportunity to showcase why he fits their vision and how he could anchor the interior for years to come.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

