Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Gives Recruiting Update
Trae Taylor is one of the better players in the 2027 recruiting class. He is a gunslinger with plenty to like, and he was the first commit in the 2027 class for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He hasn't shown any signs of backing off on his commitment, as he caught up with HuskerMax recently for an interview.
"Oh man, being committed as early as I did was the best thing I could have ever done," Taylor said. "Many people think I rushed the process. But in actuality, I probably took longer than guys who are not committed to this day.
"And let’s be clear, I was given the green light to commit to all my final schools I was looking at. Yes, Michigan, LSU, TAMU, Illinois, and 95% of the schools said I could commit. I say that because many think Nebraska was the only school that would take my commitment. Not true, I picked Nebraska, so being committed is the greatest feeling in the world.
"It has allowed me to be involved with the school, team, fans, and everything Nebraska. So, some commits keep going to other schools to see if they missed something. That’s not me, I’m not looking over my shoulder, wondering if there's a better option."
He then would add the fact that he is now able to enjoy his high school football process for what it is.
"I didn’t have to travel all over the country, and the biggest thing was to help recruit," Taylor said. "I’m able to enjoy high school football and just being a high school kid now. Because I know where I’m going. Again, the best thing I could have ever done was committing early. Props to my parents for sacrificing so much so I could make this decision with absolutely zero regrets."
Which coach played the biggest factor in his recruitment?
"Funny, you ask which coach. With Nebraska, there was not just a single coach," Taylor said. "That whole staff recruited me. When I say the whole staff, if they work in that football building, I have had some kind of interaction with them. Then, if I’m being honest, the fans showed they wanted me in Lincoln. I mean, Troy, Taylor Avery, all the way up to Coach Rhule played a huge role in my recruitment."
Taylor took a step forward in the discussion by detailing what is next for him.
"Nothing is next for me, just peer recruit for Nebraska. When I committed, it wasn’t to lock up a slot. It was to call home. So all my focus is going into preparing myself to be ready to play when I get there in December next year. So if I’m called on to play August 2027, I’m ready to go. If it doesn’t have anything to do with the Huskers, you won’t see me," said the confident gunslinger.
The prospect would jump into a conversation about how he is a Husker through and through.
"If it’s not Lincoln, I’m not going to any other campus. I'm still taking calls from other coaches to maintain good relationships, just in case the staff leaves. But as long as Coach Rhule and that offensive staff are there. I’m a Husker," Taylor said.
It is no secret that Taylor peer recruits, but some fans don't know the true extent of this. Here is what he had to say.
"That’s all I do when not doing school work and football," Taylor said. "I’m peer recruiting the top talent in the country. But only guys serious about the Huskers. I want people with me who want to be there. And help finish what the current Huskers are starting right now. I want people with me who choose hard, because the things we are going to accomplish in Lincoln will not come easily. My message is clear: THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE NEBRASKA. And I truly feel that way."
The 2027 class has a lot going for it at this time, and it is all thanks to the Nebraska Cornhuskers' very first commit: Taylor. If Taylor continues to peer recruit the way we anticipate him to, they very well could be one of the better recruiting classes in the country.
It is also very likely that Taylor will be the highest-rated commit for the Cornhuskers since they landed Dylan Raiola multiple classes ago, though he currently slots just behind fellow commit and Omaha Central athlete Tory Pittman III.
