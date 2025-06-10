Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 OT Rex Waterman Commits
Nebraska football has picked up another commitment.
Rex Waterman, a 2026 offensive tackle from Chandler, Arizona, committed to NU Tuesday. The 6-5, 295-pound prospect made the announcement on social media.
"Thank you God, my family, my coaches, and teammates for making this all possible. I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Nebraska!!"
Waterman is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 19 recruit in Arizona and No. 107 offensive tackle in the class.
From Hamilton High School, Waterman had offers from UCLA, Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, and UNLV. Ultimately, though, he picked Nebraska.
Greg Biggins, a 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst, calls Waterman "a versatile offensive line prospect".
"He plays exclusively left tackle at the high school level and shows tackle feet and balance but has a wide frame and could easily move inside and play guard as well," Biggins says. "A physical player who can finish and shows the toughness you have to have to excel in the trenches.
"He's technically sound and looks equally adept as a run blocker as he is a pass protector. A true mauler, strong at the point of attack and has the size and skill set to be a multi-year starter at the next level."
Waterman is the fifth addition to Nebraska's 2026 class. He joins four-star safety CJ Bronaugh and three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola, and three-star linebacker Jase Reynolds.
