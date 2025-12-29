Nebraska Evaluating LSU Transfer Offensive Lineman as a Potential Fit

LSU offensive lineman Paul Mubenga is set to enter the transfer portal, creating early intrigue around where the young trench prospect might land next.

With programs across the country seeking immediate help upfront, Nebraska stands out as a team to watch. The Huskers have been active in reshaping their offensive line under new leadership, and Mubenga’s blend of size, upside, and developmental runway makes him an intriguing potential fit as portal evaluations begin.

During his time at Georgia Tech, Nebraska's new offensive line coach, Geep Wade, already has a strong familiarity with the Mubenga family, where he actively tried recruiting Paul’s younger brother, Ben Mubenga.

Through repeated conversations, in‑home visits, and evaluations, Wade built a genuine rapport with the family and gained a firsthand understanding of their values, work ethic, and approach to development. That prior relationship gives him a unique level of insight into Paul’s background and the foundation that shaped both brothers, making his evaluation of Paul even more informed and personal.

Mubenga emerged from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Rated an 88 overall by 247Sports, he ranked as the No. 35 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 59 player in the state of Georgia, showcasing the blend of size, athleticism, and upside that made him a notable prospect coming out of one of the Southeast’s premier programs.

In 2022, Mubenga started at left tackle for Buford High School, finishing 11–1 and advancing to the second round of Georgia’s 6A playoffs. He played a key role in anchoring an offensive line that powered a rushing attack averaging more than 215 yards per game, showcasing his strength, consistency, and impact in the run game.

Mubenga projects as a clean developmental fit for what Nebraska is building up front. The Huskers have emphasized length, athleticism, and multi‑position versatility under their current offensive line vision, and Mubenga checks all three boxes. He’s a young tackle with the frame to keep growing, the movement skills to operate in a zone‑heavy run scheme, and the raw power that Nebraska’s staff believes it can refine with time.

With the Huskers still reshaping their depth chart and searching for long‑term answers at both tackle spots, Mubenga would slot in as a high‑upside piece who could compete for rotational reps early while developing into a future starter under a staff that already knows his profile well.

Wade is positioned to recruit Mubenga by leaning on the familiarity he built with his family. That prior relationship gives Wade a natural entry point.

Now at Nebraska, Wade can present a fresh opportunity, a clearer path to playing time, a system that fits Mubenga’s athletic profile, and a staff that has already invested time in understanding his potential. In the transfer portal era, those pre‑existing ties matter, and Wade can use that foundation to make Nebraska a compelling landing spot.

As the portal cycle continues to reshape rosters across the country, Mubenga’s next move will be one to watch. His blend of youth, upside, and proven development at a powerhouse high‑school program makes him an appealing target, and Nebraska’s existing familiarity through Wade only strengthens the connection.

Whether the Huskers ultimately make a push or Mubenga finds a fit elsewhere, his recruitment will unfold quickly, and his addition could become a meaningful piece for whichever program lands him.

