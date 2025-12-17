Nebraska’s Past Interest Resurfaces as Colorado 4-Star Defensive Back Enters Portal

Nebraska once had its eye on TJ Branch coming out of high school, but the recruiting landscape has shifted dramatically since then.

The former 4‑star defensive back from the 2025 class, who signed with Colorado, is now set to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Branch’s decision opens the door to new possibilities for his career, while also rekindling memories of programs like Nebraska that were firmly in the mix during his recruitment.

According to 247Sports, Branch carried a player rating of 87 coming out of high school, ranking as one of the more promising defensive backs in the 2025 class. Listed as a safety with a 75 score in Florida, Branch’s profile reflected both his athletic upside and regional impact, making him a coveted target for programs like Nebraska before he ultimately chose Colorado.

In 2025, Branch redshirted his freshman season at Colorado and did not see game action. Despite sitting out, he was still recognized for his potential, earning a spot on Phil Steele’s Top Freshman list as the No. 71 defensive back in the country.

Branch built an impressive high school resume across three seasons of varsity football at two storied programs. After beginning his career at Miami Booker T. Washington, where he recorded 28 tackles and one interception as a junior and broke out with 52 tackles and two interceptions as a sophomore, he returned to Miami Northwestern to finish under head coach and former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

In his senior year, Branch helped lead the Bulls to a 12–2 record and the Florida High School 3A State Championship, while also earning a nomination for the prestigious Nat Moore Trophy, awarded to the top high school player in South Florida.

Branch makes sense as a potential fit for Nebraska, given the program’s past involvement in his recruitment. The Huskers were heavily in the mix while he starred at Miami Northwestern before he ultimately chose Colorado, a connection that could help rekindle interest now that he is in the transfer portal.

With his redshirt season in 2025, Branch still has four years of eligibility remaining, giving Nebraska a long runway to develop him into a contributor and possibly a future starter in the secondary.

At 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, Branch offers the kind of length and range Nebraska covets in its defensive backfield. He showcased his ball skills in Colorado’s spring game with an interception, underscoring his ability to make impact plays. Originally recruited as both a safety and a cornerback, Branch’s versatility aligns well with Matt Rhule’s system, which emphasizes hybrid defenders capable of rotating between roles.

With Nebraska’s defense traditionally anchored by strong linebacker play but still searching for depth in the secondary, adding a former 4‑star talent like Branch could provide stability and upside on the back end.

Branch would enter Nebraska as more of a long-term project than an immediate contributor, given that he has yet to play a college snap and will need time to adjust to the speed and demands of the game. Adding to the challenge, the Huskers have recently recruited several defensive backs, creating stiff competition in the secondary. To carve out a role and earn meaningful playing time, Branch will have to prove himself quickly and stand out among a crowded group of newcomers.

