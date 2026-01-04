Nebraska's Transfer Portal Quarterback Addition is Official

Nebraska's first transfer portal addition of the cycle is at the quarterback position.

Kenny Minchey has committed to the Huskers, according to multiple reports. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

NEWS: Notre Dame transfer QB Kenny Minchey has committed to Nebraska, he tells ESPN.



The Huskers land their top target in the portal, a talented dual-threat QB for Matt Rhule and Dana Holgorsen to build around in 2026. Minchey has 2 more years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/kvcqkzwgKr — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 4, 2026

Minchey spent the last three seasons at Notre Dame. After playing in just four games over his first two seasons, he got more action in 2025. In six games this fall, he completed 20-of-26 passes for 196 yards, adding seven rushes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

A consensus four-star recruit out of Pope John Paul II Preparatory School in Hendersonville, Tennessee, Minchey played in just four games as a senior, throwing for 768 yards and 11 scores. As a junior, he led Pope John Paul II to an 8-5 mark and the Tennessee 3A D-II state semifinals, throwing for 3,280 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, Minchey will compete for the starting job in Lincoln. With a thin group of quarterbacks and no incoming signee from the class of 2026, Nebraska is likely to go after another signal-caller in the portal.

Nebraska's Quarterback Room

The quarterback room at Nebraska is going through a period of change.

Dylan Raiola, the starter for 22 straight games since arriving in Lincoln as a freshman, is off to find a new program to play for. Raiola left the ninth game of the 2025 campaign with a season-ending injury, giving way to true freshman TJ Lateef for the final three starts of the regular season and the Las Vegas Bowl.

Raiola set several school records during his two years as a Husker. He set the freshman records for passing yards (2,819) and completion percentage (67.1). In 2025, he set the record for season completion percentage (72.4) and consecutive completions (20, spanning the Cincinnati and Akron games).

Nebraska quarterbacks Dylan Raiola and TJ Lateef during the USC game. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

Former Purdue transfer and depth-buried quarterback Marcos Davila followed Raiola to the portal. He spent just one season in Lincoln, playing in the blowouts against Akron and Houston Christian. Prior to NU, he spent a redshirt season at Purdue. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Lateef made three starts after Raiola's injury, leading Nebraska to a win at UCLA before struggling like the rest of the team against Penn State and Iowa. He finished the regular season 59-for-95 for 722 yards and four touchdowns through the air with no interceptions, adding 98 yards and three more scores on the ground. In the bowl game against No. 15 Utah, Lateef completed 15-of-28 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, rushing 13 times for 22 yards and a score.

The only other quarterbacks listed on the roster include junior Luke Longval and redshirt freshman Bode Soukup. Longval participated in Senior Day activities ahead of the Iowa game, signalling his potential departure as well.

