Nebraska Secures Commitment from a Proven Offensive Lineman in Portal

Geep Wade and the Huskers have secured their first transfer portal offensive linemen of the 2026 cycle, signaling a big win for Nebraska on the offensive side of the ball.

Just one day after the Huskers got their first commitment of the transfer portal window in former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey, Nebraska has officially locked in a right guard to protect him. The timing of the news Monday comes as a bit of a surprise, but the Huskers had made Brendan Black one of their top priorities in the transfer portal.

Now, three days after the portal opened, the Huskers appear to have two starting-caliber additions already reined in. For offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen's unit in 2026, that offers significant reason for optimism as Nebraska attempts to make strides along the line of scrimmage.

Black, who spent the last three seasons manning the right guard position for the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, comes to Nebraska with one year of eligibility remaining to make an impact for the Big Red.

A four-star recruit in the 2023 class, the Florida native garnered over 20 offers from Division I schools before choosing the Cyclones over the likes of Miami, UCF and Florida State. His career in college started off with a bang, as Black earned action in 10 games for Iowa State while making seven starts as a true freshman.

In 2024, Black picked up right where he left off. Again, at right guard, the sophomore earned reps in all 14 games, including 13 starts. Iowa State totaled 27 rushing touchdowns (fourth in school history) on its way to scoring the most points of any team in program history.

By the start of the 2025 season, he already had amassed 20 career starts, and he was quickly on his way to becoming one of the most proven offensive linemen in the Big 12. This past season saw Black earn an additional 10 starts while again contributing in all 12 games the Cyclones played.

After head coach Matt Campbell left Iowa State for the Penn State job, Black announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 27. Shortly after the portal opened on Jan. 2, Nebraska was reported to be in the mix to gain his services.

To the staff's credit, they did just that. Not only is Black an experienced linemen with several years of production under his belt, but he also gives Nebraska its presumed starting right guard for next season after Rocco Spindler exhausted his collegiate eligibility.

As it now stands, Nebraska will enter the 2026 campaign with returning starters in Elijah Pritchett (left tackle) and Justin Evans (center). Black, of course, will likely be slotted in at either guard position, leaving the Huskers needing to find a replacement for whichever side the commit does not take, along with right tackle.

Geep Wade, who took over offensive line coaching duties after the dismissal of Donovan Raiola shortly after the end of the regular season, has been seen casting a wide net for talent. Several other offensive line targets are expected to visit Lincoln over the coming days.

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Black seems to have the size and strength needed to move defensive linemen in the Big Ten. And when watching his film, it's easy to imagine him becoming a very productive guard for the Huskers next fall.

While Black's commitment does signal the first offensive line addition to date, do not expect it to be the last. Again, Nebraska will need to replace the production of two other offensive line roles prior to 2026, and from the recruiting profile this staff has taken over the past couple of days, it does not indicate they are looking to promote internally. Matt Rhule and company are looking to find immediate impact players with proven results, and while the Florida native signals the first domino to fall at the position group, expect more news from Wade's room in the near future.

