Nebraska Women’s Basketball Adds Commit for 2025 Class

The Huskers add a heavy hitter on the offensive end to their 2025 class.

Enrique Alvarez-Clary

Nebraska women's basketball recruit Olivia Hamlin with Husker coach Amy Williams during Hamlin's visit to Lincoln.
Nebraska women's basketball recruit Olivia Hamlin with Husker coach Amy Williams during Hamlin's visit to Lincoln. / @lucky_livs on Instagram
Offense wins games and Nebraska’s newest commit has won a lot of games.

Olivia Hamlin went to Instagram to announce her commitment to coach Amy Williams and the Huskers on Monday.

“COMMITTED!! God’s Plan for me. Beyond blessed & thankful. I am so excited to announce my commitment to THE University of Nebraska!! GO BIG RED”

Hamlin chose Nebraska over Virginia Tech, who finished last season 25-8 and ranked No. 18.

Standing at 5-9, Hamlin is an offensive weapon as she averaged 27.5 points per game last season as a junior at Snow Canyon High School in St. George, UT. Hamlin also contributed 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 3.5 assists per game in leading her team to a 24-2 record.

Hamlin becomes the sole 2025 class member for Nebraska, due to McKenzie Mathurin decommitting last month.

