Nebraska Wrestling Secures 2026 Commit with Iowa Standout Nolan Fellers
The Nebraska wrestling program has officially capped off its impressive 2026 recruiting class. This time, they landed a commitment from Iowa standout Nolan Fellers from Bondurant-Farrar High School.
Fellers is a three-time Iowa state medalist. He announced his decision to join the Huskers, closing out the class with eight total signees. Ranked No. 174 on the MatScouts Senior Big Board, Fellers represents a major regional recruiting victory for Nebraska. He strengthened its grip on top Midwestern talent.
Two Big Regional Wins Wrap Up Nebraska’s 2026 Class
Fellers’ decision comes just over a week after the Huskers landed another prized regional recruit, Tad Forsyth, out of Blue Valley Southwest in Kansas. Together, these commitments put the finishing touches on Nebraska’s 2026 recruiting cycle. This ensures head coach Mark Manning and his staff lock down high-level prospects from nearby wrestling hotbeds.
Fellers took his official visit to Lincoln during the team’s recent wrestle-offs. It's a weekend that offered a firsthand glimpse into Nebraska’s competitive environment. He was spotted alongside fellow 2026 commit Zaiyahn Ornelas, another key building block for the future roster.
Despite receiving strong interest from Iowa State and Northern Iowa, Fellers ultimately chose Nebraska. Throughout his high school career, Nolan Fellers has proven himself as one of Iowa’s most talented wrestlers. He is a three-time state medalist, finishing third in three consecutive seasons across different weight classes.
As a freshman, he placed third at 138 pounds before repeating the same result as a junior at 150 and again as a senior at 157. His consistency against elite Iowa competition has solidified his reputation as a disciplined and high-ceiling performer on the mat.
Fellers’ national ranking at No. 174 on the MatScouts Senior Big Board speaks volumes about his long-term potential.
Strong Performer on the National Stage
Beyond his state-level success, Fellers has showcased his skills in some of the toughest tournaments in the country. This fall, he went 4–2 at the prestigious Super 32, a proving ground for elite high school wrestlers.
Earlier in the season, he competed in Iowa Wrestling’s Night of Conflict. That's where he faced future Husker teammate Mason Petersen, falling 13–6 in a competitive bout.
Fellers has also made a name for himself at national events. That placed him third at the 2024 Dan Gable Donnybrook and finished him as a finalist at the 2023 16U Fargo Nationals in Greco-Roman at 145 pounds. He also took third place at the 2023 Folkstyle Nationals, further showcasing his ability to compete in multiple styles and weight classes.
Projecting ahead, Fellers is expected to compete at either 157 or 165 pounds for the Huskers. Like many first-year wrestlers, he is likely to redshirt during his freshman season. That gives him time to grow into the college system both physically and academically. Once ready, he is expected to be a key contender for a starting role following the graduation of current standout Antrell Taylor.
With Fellers joining the fold, Nebraska not only strengthens its 2026 lineup but also ensures long-term depth and competitiveness in the middleweights.
