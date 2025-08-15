Omaha Central 5-Star Safety Tory Pittman III Commits to Nebraska Over Oregon, Miami
Nebraska football's 2027 recruiting class may be small, but it is as mighty as they come.
Five-star safety Tory Pittman III became the second commit for the Huskers in the class. On Friday, he made his announcement for the Big Red.
The Omaha Central product holds more than a dozen offers from some of the top programs in the nation. Pittman has been offered by 2024 College Football Playoff teams Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Oregon, 2023 national champion Michigan, as well as other distinguished programs like USC, LSU, Oklahoma, and Miami.
But it was the pull of the Cornhuskers that ultimately won out for the 247Sports Composite's No. 1 safety in the nation, and 16th-ranked prospect in the class.
Pittman measures in at 6-feet, 185 pounds. The multi-sport athlete also competes in track and field as a sprinter and jumper. As a sophomore, he placed fourth in the Class A long jump, an improvement from his fifth-place finish as a freshman.
On the football field, Pittman plays on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he had 34 tackles and two interceptions as a freshman, bumping those to 54 and three last fall. Offensively, he caught 26 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns last year.
The Eagles open the 2025 campaign with a pair of road games against Bellevue West (Aug. 29) and Omaha South (Sep. 5). They'll also travel to powerhouse Omaha Westside (Sep 26), Creighton Prep (Oct. 3) and Millard North (Oct. 17). The slate of home games features Omaha North (Sep. 12), Omaha Buena Vista (Sep 19), Papillion-LaVista (Oct. 10), and Fremont (Oct. 24).
A class of two
Pittman joins Trae Taylor as the only two 2027 commits to Matt Rhule and company, so far. Taylor, a 247Sports Composite four star and the No. 4 quarterback in the class, weighed in on his new teammate's decision.
"Congratulations brother. Let’s keep it going and make sure that this 2027 class is one Nebraska fan will never forget #GBR," Taylor said.
The class of two has Nebraska ranked No. 7 in the nation and third in the Big Ten Conference, behind Penn State (2) and Michigan (6). Sacramento State is currently No. 1 with eight commitments, but none are above a three-star.
How the 2026 class is faring
Nebraska's 2026 class is led by a pair four-star prospects in offensive tackle Claude Mpouma and cornerback Danny Odem. The 12 commits have the Big Red ranked No. 72 in the nation and dead last in the Big Ten.
