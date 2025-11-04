Recruit Reactions to Nebraska 21-17 loss to #23 USC
Nebraska lost to the No. 23 USC Trojans 21-17 on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. The game, like always, attracted a packed crowd, which included some of the nation's top-rated recruits and Cornhusker commits. I caught up with a few of these recruits to gather their thoughts on the game and their experiences in Lincoln.
Nebraska commits
Jamal Rule | 2026 | Running Back | 6'0" 210 lbs | Charlotte Christian School | Charlotte, NC | 247Sports Composite: 3-Star- 848 Nationally/ 51 RB/ 33 NC | Recruiting Ranking-Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-Star- 883 Nationally/ 58 RB/ 33 NC |
Rule is a three-star commit who recruited to Nebraska on June 23, 2025, and is 100% locked in with the Cornhuskers. "It was a great game, I thought we should have won, and we definitely had plenty of opportunities to win the game. The fans and the energy really stood out. I was able to connect with Coach EJ (Running Backs coach EJ Barthel), Coach Rhule (Head Coach Matt Rhule), and Coach Phil (Associate Head Coach Phil Snow), so it was a great visit for me, " he said.
Nebraska recruiting targets
Elijajuan Houston | 2027 | Safety | 6'1" 170 lbs | North Crowley High School | Fort Worth, TX | Recruiting Ranking- 247Sports Composite: 3-Star- 564 Nationally/ 56 CB/ 76 TX | Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-Star- 572 Nationally/ 62 S/ 75 TX |
"I really loved the game and how the defense fought through the whole game. The crowd stood out to me, just the energy and the stadium pulse of the game was something I really enjoyed! I was able to connect with the whole coaching staff! Just being around and meeting everybody and getting to know a few different names, " Houston said. He told me he has been hearing from Ole Miss, Michigan, TCU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas, and a few other schools.
Abraham Sesay | 2027 | Edge | 6'5" 220 lbs | Downingtown East High School | Downingtown, PA | Recruiting Ranking- 247Sports Composite: 4-Star- 47 Nationally/ 6 EDGE/ 3 PA | Rivals Industry Ranking: 4-Star- 281 Nationally/ 27 EDGE/ 9 PA |
"The game was great! It had amazing energy and a great atmosphere. I talked to Coach Butler (Defensive Coordinator John Butler), Coach Bradden (Defensive Line coach Terry Bradden), and Coach Simmons, who were all wonderful people, " Sesay said. He is also hearing from Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Notre Dame. Sesay will be in Columbus on November 15 when the Buckeyes host the UCLA Bruins.
Ahmad Houston | 2027 | Tight End | 6'6" 230 lbs | Ruston High School | Ruston, LA | Recruiting Ranking- 247Sports Composite: 5-Star- 15 Nationally/ 1 TE/ 2 LA | Rivals Industry Ranking: 5-Star- 15 Nationally/ 1 TE/ 3 LA |
"For me, what stood out was how they used Luke (Lindenmeyer). For me to play that position, they used him to my liking! I was able to talk to Coach Satt (Tight Ends coach Marcus Satterfield) and Coach Shorts (Wide Receivers coach Daikiel Shorts), " Houston said. He will be at Alabama next weekend when they host LSU, and then in Baton Rouge the weekend after that.
Antayvious Ellis | 2027 | Wide Receiver | 6'1" 185 lbs | Crowley High School | Fort Worth, TX | Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 4-Star- 275 Nationally/ 35 WR/ 42 TX | 247Sports Composite: 4-Star- 332 Nationally/ 41 WR/ 48 TX |
"My thoughts on the game were adversity. Although Nebraska lost, they never gave up, they kept fighting, and that really stood out to me. What stood out to me the most was the atmosphere and the people. From the moment I landed in Lincoln, I was greeted by an amazing group of people. Coach Rhule said it takes a village, and I believe that's true. I have built a strong connection with Coach Shorts, Coach Rhule, and Keith Williams, " Ellis said. He is hearing from Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ohio State, and USC. Ellis will be in Austin on November 22 for Texas vs Arkansas game.
Jerry Outhouse | 2027 | Defensive Back | 6'1" 180 lbs | North Crowley High School | Fort Worth, TX | Recruiting Ranking- 247Sports Composite: 4-Star- 111 Nationally/ 9 S/ 15 TX | Rivals Industry Ranking: 4-Star- 115 Nationally/ 11 CB/ 18 TX |
"Man, the game was great, everything from the fans to the stadium to the coaches and players, it was a different type of atmosphere. Coach Mozee (Senior Football Assistant Jamar Mozee) and I connected really well, and I also got a chance to talk to Coach Rule, " Outhouse said. He told me he is hearing from a plethora of programs right now, which include Oklahoma, Arizona State, Michigan, Georgia, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Texas, Miami, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Baylor, and Virginia Tech. He has visits planned for Texas Tech this weekend, Georgia vs Texas next weekend, Texas vs Texas A&M, and Oklahoma vs LSU the following weekend.
