Nebraska Dips Into California with 2027 WR Scholarship Offer

Nebraska has extended its recruiting reach westward, dipping into the California pipeline with a scholarship offer to 2027 wide receiver Charles Davis.

The Huskers’ move signals their intent to stay aggressive in building future depth at the position, targeting a young playmaker whose talent has already begun to draw national attention. By making Davis one of their early priorities, Nebraska continues to show its commitment to identifying impact prospects well beyond the Midwest.

A member of the Class of 2027, the wide receiver/tight end prospect hails from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, California. Rated an 87 by 247Sports, he holds a three-star status with a 0.8700 Composite score. Nationally, he is ranked No. 584 overall, No. 75 among wide receivers, and No. 72 in the state of California, underscoring his standing as a promising young talent to watch.

Davis’ recruitment has quickly gained momentum, as the 2027 wide receiver has already collected 22 scholarship offers from across the country. His list includes multiple Big Ten and Big 12 programs, underscoring the national attention his talent has drawn at an early stage. Davis has positioned himself as one of the more coveted prospects in his class, a player whose versatility and upside have made him a priority target for some of college football’s biggest brands.

Across two varsity seasons, Davis has established himself as a productive and versatile wide receiver.

During his junior season, Davis proved to be a dynamic playmaker, appearing in 11 games and recording 30 receptions for 526 yards. He averaged 17.5 yards per catch and nearly 48 yards per game, showcasing his ability to stretch the field with a 62-yard reception. Davis also found the end zone 11 times, underscoring his knack for turning opportunities into points and establishing himself as a reliable scoring threat.

As a sophomore, Davis appeared in nine games and recorded 39 receptions for 503 yards, averaging 12.9 yards per catch and 55.9 yards per game, highlighted by a 25-yard long and 2 scores. Altogether, his varsity totals stand at 69 receptions for 1,029 yards, a 14.9-yard average, 51.5 yards per game, and 13 touchdowns, underscoring his ability to consistently move the chains and find the end zone.

Davis has already demonstrated advanced polish as a route runner for his age, displaying crisp breaks and consistently separating on intermediate patterns. His sophomore film highlights his effectiveness on slants and outs, while his junior season expanded his repertoire with vertical concepts like go routes and posts, proving he can threaten defenses at multiple levels.

For Nebraska, that skill set translates into a potential game-changing deep threat. Davis' vertical ability could stretch the field, forcing defenses to respect the passing attack and opening up more opportunities for the Huskers’ balanced run game.

CHARLES DAVIS III make sure you remember the name. Rare Human Being FLEX TIGHTEND

Season Stats:

RECEPTIONS: 30

YARDS: 618

TOUCHDOWNS: 11 (6 as a TightEnd)

PANCAKE BLOCKS: 13

Davis has emerged as a reliable red zone weapon, finding the end zone 11 times in 11 games as a junior by using sharp body positioning and precise timing to win in tight coverage. His versatility adds even more value, as he can line up outside to exploit mismatches against corners or slide inside to create separation against safeties and linebackers. That combination of scoring ability and positional flexibility makes him a dynamic threat who can impact multiple facets of an offense.

With his polished route running, proven red zone production, and versatility across offensive sets, Davis represents the kind of dynamic playmaker Nebraska is eager to add to its future. Already drawing national attention, Davis has the tools to stretch the field, finish drives, and elevate the Huskers’ passing attack.

