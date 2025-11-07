The Cornhusker Recruiting Weekly 'Three and Out'
Welcome to this week's edition of the Three and Out. Nebraska currently holds a record of 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten, following a loss to the USC Trojans (6-2, 4-2) last weekend. They are now preparing for a trip to the Rose Bowl to face the UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2) on Saturday night. This week, I caught up with Gavin Hampton, Titus Huard, and Ryan Robbins, who attended the Blackout game at Memorial Stadium, as well as Maximus Curry, who recently received an offer from the Cornhuskers.
Visitors last weekend
Gavin Hampton
Hampton received an offer from the Cornhuskers on June 14 and was amazed by what he saw in Lincoln. "The game was amazing, and the atmosphere was incredible, especially for the blackout game! I was able to talk to Coach Thomas (Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback CoachGlenn Thomas), Coach Rhule (Head Coach Matt Rhule), and a few other coaches and managers, " he said. Hampton also has offers from Eastern Kentucky, Iowa, Nicholls State, Tennessee State, Maryland, Cornell, Toledo, Miami (OH), Mississippi State, Arkansas State, Jackson State, Dartmouth, Middle Tennessee, Louisville, Western Kentucky, and Arizona State.
This season, Hampton has completed 154 of 251 passes for 2,317 yards, with a 61.4% completion percentage and throwing 26 touchdowns for the Warriors.
Titus Huard
Huard, who is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals, comes from a family of quarterbacks. His father, Brock, and his uncle Damon both played in the NFL. Additionally, his other uncle, Luke, who is the offensive coordinator at USC, played at North Carolina. His cousin Sam currently plays at USC as well.
"The game and the environment were absolutely electric, obviously with the blackout, but also the crowd that has sold out every game since 1962 was unbelievable. I was super glad I made it to the game and hope to be back soon. What stood out to me was the amazing hospitality all the Nebraska staff showed me and the other recruits. I connected with Coach Thomas for about 15-20 minutes and talked with Coach Satterfield (Tight Ends coach Marcus Satterfield) a little bit as well, " Huard said.
This was his second visit to Lincoln, having been there in June for a Nebraska football camp. "My first visit to Nebraska during the summer was also awesome. The way they ran the camp was top-notch, and I was able to tour the facilities after the camp, and seeing that was also unbelievable. They definitely have one of the best, if not the best, facilities in America." Huard has offers from Stetson, Tulsa, Idaho, Mississippi State, and Colorado State.
This season, Huard has completed 84 of 112 passes for 1,346 yards, with a 75.0% completion percentage and throwing 13 touchdowns for the Eagles.
Ryan Robbins
Robbins received an offer from the Cornhuskers on October 21 and was amazed by what he saw last weekend. "Nebraska was an amazing experience, the game was unbelievable with the fans and the traditions. The facilities were outstanding, I haven't seen anything like it before! I was able to connect with a bunch of coaches, and I had a great experience with all of them, especially Coach Raiola (Offensive Line coach Donovan Raiola), because he was very welcoming and spoke very highly of me. He was a very personable coach and guy to talk to, " Robbins said. He also has offers from Kent State, Toledo, Liberty, Buffalo, Miami (OH), Pittsburgh, and Syracuse.
New offer
Maximus Curry
Curry received an offer from Nebraska on October 25. "I was at school when I got the offer. I spoke with Coach Bently (Head Coach Bobby Bentley), my head coach, who informed me about it. He said he showed Coach Rhule my film and that he wanted to offer me. Nebraska is a good program that does a good job with recruiting, " he said. Curry also has offers from Purdue, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Liberty, Miami (OH), Iowa, Nicholls State, Hawaii, and Ole Miss.
This season, Curry has recorded 34 receptions for 934 yards, averaging 27.4 yards per reception, and 12 touchdowns for the Wildcats.
