Where Nebraska Football Stands with Top 2026 Recruits: Offense
With the NCAA recruiting dead period now in effect following a three-week stretch of official visits, Nebraska sits firmly among the top schools still in contention for a number of its top 2026 targets. June offered programs across the country their final window to make in-person impressions before the summer slow-down, and Matt Rhule’s staff made the most of it.
After three straight weeks of boots on the ground in Lincoln, the Huskers are closing in on the foundation of their 2026 class. With dozens of high-profile visitors spanning both sides of the ball, and nearly every position in between, Nebraska is positioned to make a splash. Here’s a look at where things stand coming out of a pivotal stretch in June.
1. Offensive Line
Kicking things off with the offensive line feels appropriate, given the volume of visitors Nebraska brought to Lincoln in recent weeks.
With commitments already from three-star prospects IOL Hayden Ainsworth and tackle Rex Waterman, it’s clear Matt Rhule, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen believe success starts in the trenches. The group of targets reflects a consistent vision: size, length, and mobility.
Headlining the list were four-star tackles Kelvin Obot (No. 9 nationally) and Claude Mpouma (No. 14), along with versatile interior prospects like Ryan Miret and Leon Noil Jr. While Miret is committed to Ole Miss and Javeion Cooper is pledged to Syracuse, commitment statuses remain fluid, just ask CJ Bronaugh.
If Nebraska can land one of its top targets like Obot or Mpouma, it would solidify a promising O-line haul and signal clear progression in Rhule’s fourth class.
2. Wide Receiver
Wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts had a loaded June, working to secure explosive playmakers in his first full recruiting cycle at Nebraska.
Headlining the group was four-star Zion Robinson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound vertical threat with elite leaping ability; evidenced by a Texas 6A high jump state title. Ranked as the No. 18 wide receiver in the 2026 class by 247Sports, Robinson brings national attention with him as Nebraska sits firmly in the mix for his commitment.
Another notable visitor was Nalin Scott, currently committed to Arizona State. Despite ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham’s well-known “no-visit” policy, Nebraska pulled Scott in for a trip, a sign the Huskers are pushing hard. A commitment flip here could be imminent.
Jacob Eberhart, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete, also made his way to Lincoln. Known for winning contested catches, he’s currently favored to land at Oklahoma or Missouri. However, if Nebraska’s board shifts, say, if they miss on Robinson or Scott, Eberhart could become a top priority before his upcoming decision date.
Rounding out the group is three-star receiver Larry Miles, a 5-foot-11 speedster with serious yards-after-catch potential. His skillset fits well in Dana Holgorsen’s system, which has featured similarly sized playmakers like Tayvon Austin in the past.
Altogether, Nebraska appears to be targeting a balanced mix of size, speed, and versatility at wideout. If the offense takes a step forward under Holgorsen, and with Dylan Raiola leading the charge, this group of receivers may have real incentive to buy into what’s being built in Lincoln.
3. Running Back
One of the more anticipated priorities in Nebraska’s 2026 class is landing a running back, and position coach EJ Barthel was set to host three visitors over three consecutive weekends in June.
Leading off was four-star back Brian Bonner, the No. 7 running back nationally and a near top-100 recruit overall. Bonner made it to campus, but all signs point to Notre Dame, with 247Sports listing a 100% crystal ball prediction in favor of the Irish. While that result may not swing Nebraska’s way, getting top-tier talent on campus is a step in the right direction for a program trying to get back to national relevance.
The following week was supposed to bring in four-star DeZephen Walker, but he committed to Oklahoma just days before his scheduled visit, canceling his Lincoln trip and effectively shutting down his recruitment.
Nebraska’s best shot now appears to be with three-star back Jamal Rule, who visited this past weekend and is currently 100% crystal balled to Nebraska. Rule ranks 48th nationally at the position.
Despite coming up short on Bonner and Walker, securing a commitment from Rule would keep the class moving forward. Still, if Nebraska wants to consistently land game-changing backs, on-field success, especially on offense, must come first. If Rhule’s system shows promise in 2025, blue-chip talent will be more likely to follow.
4. Tight End
Nebraska had one clear tight end target on the board for 2026, and they got their guy.
On Friday, June 20, Luke Sorensen announced his commitment to the Huskers, choosing Nebraska over offers from Penn State and Ole Miss. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Sorensen fits the mold of a classic in-line tight end, a physical blocker first, with room to grow into more of a receiving threat at the next level.
With Nebraska running a pro-style offense under Dana Holgorsen, a dependable tight end who can contribute to both the run and pass game is vital. Sorensen is a strong foundational piece for the 2026 class at the position and is another potentially great player at a position that has had recent success at Nebraska.
