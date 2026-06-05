3 Nebraska Softball Seniors Sign Pro Contracts

Three starters from the 2026 Nebraska Cornhuskers softball team have signed professional contracts and will be teammates again.

Hannah Coor, Hannah Camenzind, and Lauren Camenzind agreed to contracts with the Florida Vibe of the Professional Softball League, the organization announced on Wednesday and Thursday.

Based in Bradenton, Fla., the Vibe was established in 2021 as an independent team and is one of seven teams participating in the inaugural PSL season.

The three Huskers are coming off career-best seasons.

Coor started every game in centerfield in her only season with Nebraska. She spent four years with Oklahoma and was used sparingly as a defensive substitution or pinch runner.

As a Husker, she batted .326 (59-for-181) with eight doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 51 runs scored, and 33 runs batted in. She slugged .519 and had on-base percentage of .415. Coor was one of the toughest to strikeout in the NU lineup, going down on strikes 12 times all season and collecting 25 walks.

Coor's biggest moment of the season came against Arkansas at the Women's College World Series when she tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth.

🚨#feelthevibe✌️



It’s OFFICIAL, welcome to the beaches of paradise‼️✍️🌴



Welcome the newest member of your Florida Vibe family, @coor_hannah, OF, from @HuskerSoftball ‼️🌽⭐️



Hannah will dawn the #27 @MizunoSportsUSA jersey in her inaugural professional season as a VIBER‼️ pic.twitter.com/Xia6VntCnj — Florida Vibe (@floridavibesb) June 4, 2026

The outfielder earned All-Big Ten Defensive Team, Second Team All-Big Ten, and NFCA All-Mountain Region Second Team honors.

Hannah Camenzind saw her offense reach new highs in just about every category. The two-way utility player didn't pitch as much in 2026 but set new career bests with a .376 batting average, 70 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, 57 RBIs, 42 runs scored, a .471 on-base percentage, and 31 walks.

In the circle, the lefty was 5-0 with an earned run average of 1.40. She made 11 appearances and seven starts. She pitched a no-hitter and was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in February.

🚨#feelthevibe✌️



It’s OFFICIAL, welcome to the beaches of paradise‼️✍️🌴



Welcome the newest member of your Florida Vibe family, @camenzindhannah, P/OF, from @HuskerSoftball ‼️🌽⭐️



Hannah will dawn the #9 @MizunoSportsUSA jersey in her inaugural professional season as a VIBER‼️ pic.twitter.com/NcK9ft195q — Florida Vibe (@floridavibesb) June 4, 2026

Hannah Camenzind was named an NFCA All-Mountain Region First Team honoree in 2026.

Lauren Camenzind started 60 games for the Huskers at second base or behind the plate. She set new career-highs with 43 hits, seven home runs, 39 RBIs and a .451 slugging percentage.

🚨#feelthevibe✌️



It’s OFFICIAL, welcome to the beaches of paradise‼️✍️🌴



Welcome the newest member of your Florida Vibe family, @CamenzindLauren, INF, from @HuskerSoftball ‼️🌽⭐️



Lauren will dawn the #2 @MizunoSportsUSA jersey in her inaugural professional season as a VIBER‼️ pic.twitter.com/pg5JNWcxIT — Florida Vibe (@floridavibesb) June 4, 2026

The Florida Vibe will play in Kansas City from June 17-20 and July 19-21. They will also play at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on July 23-25.

2026 PSL Teams

Atlanta Smoke (Atlanta, Ga.)

Chattanooga Chill (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Florida Breeze (Tampa Bay, Fla.)

Florida Heat (Viera, Fla.)

Florida Vibe (Bradenton, Fla.)

KC Diamonds (Kansas City, Mo.)

New York Rise (New York, N.Y.)