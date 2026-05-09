Alexis Jensen Leads Nebraska Softball to Big Ten Title Berth With Complete-Game Gem

Alexis Jensen was named the 2026 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and showed why in a 5-0 Big Ten Tournament semifinal win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday evening.

The freshman's two-hit shutout moved Nebraska into the Big Ten title game on Saturday.

Jensen improved to 22-2 on the year and struck out 12 in her postseason debut. She held an offense averaging over eight runs per game in check and only walked one.

Alexis Jensen was UNREAL today 🤯



The @HuskerSoftball pitcher's 1️⃣2️⃣ strikeouts are the most ever by a Nebraska player in a #B1GSoftball Tournament Game 👏 pic.twitter.com/KpVnX9K62L — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 8, 2026

Taylor Hess got the loss for Indiana after giving up four earned runs on six hits, two walks, and two strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work. Aubree Hooks pitched 2.2 innings and held NU to one run and three hits.

Jordy Frahm and Samantha Bland each recorded two hits and a run batted in. Hannah Coor, Hannah Camenzind, and Lauren Camenzind combined to drive in the other three runs.

Josie Bird and Cassidy Kettelman had the only two hits for the Hoosiers.

Nebraska scored early, taking a 1-0 lead when Coor reached on a bunt single and scored on a Hannah Camenzind double to left field.

Hannah Camenzind knocks in @HuskerSoftball's first run of the semis 💪



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/LuergDiQEf — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 8, 2026

The Huskers scored three in the fourth and another one in the fifth.

Bland got the scoring started up in the fourth after she walked and scored on a Lauren Camenzind single. Frahm drove in Kennadi Williams, who pinch ran for Hoffmann, and Lauren Camenzind extended the lead to 4-0 when she scored on a Coor sacrifice fly.

Kuszak doubled in the fifth and cross home on a Bland single.

Nebraska moves to the championship game on Saturday and awaits the winner of Wisconsin and UCLA. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. CDT. Nate Rohr will be on the call for the Huskers Radio Network or on B107.3 FM.

Notes

Nebraska now has a 20-game win streak, which is the longest active win streak in the country.

NU is now 12-10 in Big Ten Tournaments and 71-45 in conference tournaments.

The Huskers have now reached the Big Ten Tournament championship three times.

Jordy Frahm has now reached base in 40 straight games.

Alexis Jensen recorded 12 strikeouts and now has five games with 10+ Ks.

Jensen is the first freshman pitcher to throw a shutout in the Big Ten Tournament since Northwestern’s Danielle Williams in 2019.

2026 Big Ten Tournament Schedule, Results and TV Channel

First Round: Wednesday, May 6

Game 1 | Minnesota 2, Washington 4

Game 2 | Michigan 9, Ohio State 0

Game 3 | Wisconsin 4, Purdue 3

Game 4 | Penn State 11, Northwestern 5

Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 7

Game 5 | Washington 2. Indiana 9

Game 6 | Michigan 2, Nebraska 4

Game 7 | Wisconsin 11, Oregon 9

Game 8 | Penn State 0, UCLA 6

Semifinals: Friday, May 8

Game 9 | Indiana 0, Nebraska 5

Game 10 | Wisconsin vs. UCLA | 7:30 p.m. | BTN

Championship: Saturday, May 9

Game 11 | Nebraska vs. Winner of Game 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN

*All times are Eastern