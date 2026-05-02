Nebraska Softball Sweeps Penn State Doubleheader to Capture Big Ten Title

Behind strong outings from Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen, the third-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers made some program history after sweeping Penn State by scores of 5-1, and 10-4 on Saturday afternoon.

For the first time in program history, the Huskers are outright Big Ten regular-season champions.

The last, and only, Big Ten regular-season title for NU was in 2014 and shared with the Michigan Wolverines. NU won the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, but this is its first outright one since the 2004 Big 12 title.

Nebraska improved to 42-6 on the season with the two victories and is 22-1 mark in Big Ten play.

Jensen won the 20th game of her freshman season after throwing five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits. She struck out seven. Frahm earned her 10th save of the year after pitching the final two innings and allowing only one hit while striking out three.

The back half of the doubleheader also featured sophomore Nessa McMillen's first-career hit, when she doubled in the seventh inning.

Kacie Hoffmann was the only Husker with multiple hits in the second game, going 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Lauren Camenzind scored three times and hit a two-run home run.

BIG SLAM L. CAM.



Two-run shot from @CamenzindLauren makes it 10-4 NU ‼️ pic.twitter.com/XLvittzryu — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 2, 2026

The Huskers trailed the Nittany Lions for most of the contest. After taking a 1-0 lead in the third, Penn State scored four runs over their next three frames and took a 4-1 lead into the sixth.

But, NU exploded for six runs in the sixth and had a 7-4 lead to start the seventh.

First hit as a Husker ✅



B1G RBI single from @nessamcmillen ! pic.twitter.com/LxvdwgAKco — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 2, 2026

Junior catcher Jesse Farrell hit a leadoff double in the top of the seventh and scored on McMillen's double. Camenzind's two-run shot extended the lead to 10-4 and put the exclamation point on the day.

Frahm’s Complete Game Leads Nebraska Softball to Series-Opening Win

The senior from Papillion, Neb., was lights out in the series-opener, only needed 85 pitches to deliver a complete-game gem.

Frahm allowed just one earned run on four hits and struck out seven.

Hannah Coor led the offense with two hits and two RBIs. Farrell and Camenzind also had two hits apiece.

Frahm got the offense going in the first inning after she reached second on a leadoff double, went to third on a Coor groundout and scored on a wild pitch to give NU a 1-0 lead.

Penn State tied things at 1-1 in the home half but NU retook the lead in the second when Hoffmann scored on a Camenzind triple.

Coor drove in Camenzind in the fifth, and Farrell hit a solo home run in the sixth to give NU a 4-1 advantage. The final run of the game came when Hoffmann doubled, and Kennadi Williams pinch ran. Williams scored on a Coor single.

JESSE FARRELL THINGS. @jesse_farrell25 sends it over the fence for her 15th homer of the season. pic.twitter.com/6ayGPswj3Y — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 2, 2026

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 3 Nebraska (40-6, 20-1) at Penn State (32-17, 11-10)

No. 3 Nebraska (40-6, 20-1) at Penn State (32-17, 11-10) When: Sunday, May 3

Sunday, May 3 Where: Nittany Lion Softball Park & Beard Field, University Park, Pa.

Nittany Lion Softball Park & Beard Field, University Park, Pa. Time: 11 a.m. CDT

11 a.m. CDT Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Notes

The conference title marks Nebraska’s 11th regular-season title and 21st overall conference title.

Rhonda Revelle is the sixth coach in Big Ten history to win multiple regular-season titles. She has now won a conference title in four different decades (1998 - Big 12, 2001 and 2004 - Big 12, 2014 - Big Ten, 2026 - Big Ten).

The Huskers now have a 17-game win streak and have won 31 of their last 32 games. NU’s 17-game win streak is the longest active win streak in the country and ties for the fourth-longest win streak in program history.

Jordy Frahm now has a 36-game on-base streak.

Nebraska has the longest conference winning streak in the nation at 15 games.

The Huskers also have the longest active road win streak at 15 games.

Today marked Hannah Coor’s 200th game played.

The Huskers have now scored 4+ runs in 31 innings this year.

Jordy Frahm grabbed her 10th save of the year, making her the third DI pitcher to have 15 wins and 10 saves in the same season. She is the 29th DI pitcher with 10 saves in a season.

Nessa McMillen’s double in the second was her first collegiate hit.

Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen both have double-digit wins in conference play and are the first duo to both have double-digit Big Ten wins since Maria Barda and Jamie Gillies did it at Michigan in 1999.