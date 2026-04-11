Freshman Alexis Jensen Dominates as Nebraska Softball Shuts Out Wisconsin

Freshman Alexis Jensen struck out 10 in a complete-game gem on Friday night in Madison, Wisc.

Jensen held the Wisconsin Badgers to just two hits, and the No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers rolled to a 5-0 victory to open the three-game series.

The Huskers improved to 31-6 this season with a 12-1 mark in Big Ten play.

The Wisconsin offense came into the weekend scorching hot, averaging 6.1 runs per game, but the buzzsaw named Jensen kept the Badgers' bat off-balance and tossed her fourth complete game of the season en route to her 16th win.

Senior Jordy Frahm kept her hot streak at the plate alive and was the only Husker to have a multihit performance. She was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored, and a run batted in. She has now hit three triples in her last two games.

J GOT WHEELS 🏎️



98 swings an RBI triple to put one on the board.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/QbQFtA0Rke — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 11, 2026

Senior Kacie Hoffmann drove in two runs and junior Jesse Farrell homered.

Three more seniors, Hannah Camenzind, Lauren Camenzind, and Ava Kuszak, recorded a hit apiece. Hannah Camenzind also recorded an RBI.

Wisconsin senior Shelby Jacobson tossed all seven innings for the Badgers (22-13, 7-6 B1G), striking out six batters while allowing seven hits and four walks.

Nebraska opened the scoring in the third inning. Samantha Bland walked and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Lauren Camenzind. She scored on Frahm's fourth triple of the season.

Farrell doubled the lead with a solo home run in the fourth. The catcher deposited an elevated pitch on the outside corner just beyond the wall in right center.

Bye ball. 👋



Jess with a solo shot to left center makes it 2-0 Huskers.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/fxLGyzjtYE — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 11, 2026

Hannah Camenzind walked, and Kuszak singled in the sixth and advanced on a Jensen groundout. Hoffmann followed with a single to left field and scored both baserunners to extend the NU lead to 4-0.

Kacie Hoffmann with an RBI double that extended the Huskers’ lead 🙌@HuskerSoftball ended up securing a 5-0 win over Wisconsin 💪 pic.twitter.com/HFZpMrFjZa — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) April 11, 2026

The exclamation point came in the seventh when Frahm doubled, advanced a wild pitch, and scored on a Hannah Camenzind single.

The Huskers and Badgers are set for the second game on Saturday, April 11, at 12 p.m. CDT in Madison, Wisc. The game will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

Notes