Freshman Alexis Jensen Dominates as Nebraska Softball Shuts Out Wisconsin
Freshman Alexis Jensen struck out 10 in a complete-game gem on Friday night in Madison, Wisc.
Jensen held the Wisconsin Badgers to just two hits, and the No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers rolled to a 5-0 victory to open the three-game series.
The Huskers improved to 31-6 this season with a 12-1 mark in Big Ten play.
The Wisconsin offense came into the weekend scorching hot, averaging 6.1 runs per game, but the buzzsaw named Jensen kept the Badgers' bat off-balance and tossed her fourth complete game of the season en route to her 16th win.
Senior Jordy Frahm kept her hot streak at the plate alive and was the only Husker to have a multihit performance. She was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored, and a run batted in. She has now hit three triples in her last two games.
Senior Kacie Hoffmann drove in two runs and junior Jesse Farrell homered.
Three more seniors, Hannah Camenzind, Lauren Camenzind, and Ava Kuszak, recorded a hit apiece. Hannah Camenzind also recorded an RBI.
Wisconsin senior Shelby Jacobson tossed all seven innings for the Badgers (22-13, 7-6 B1G), striking out six batters while allowing seven hits and four walks.
Nebraska opened the scoring in the third inning. Samantha Bland walked and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Lauren Camenzind. She scored on Frahm's fourth triple of the season.
Farrell doubled the lead with a solo home run in the fourth. The catcher deposited an elevated pitch on the outside corner just beyond the wall in right center.
Hannah Camenzind walked, and Kuszak singled in the sixth and advanced on a Jensen groundout. Hoffmann followed with a single to left field and scored both baserunners to extend the NU lead to 4-0.
The exclamation point came in the seventh when Frahm doubled, advanced a wild pitch, and scored on a Hannah Camenzind single.
The Huskers and Badgers are set for the second game on Saturday, April 11, at 12 p.m. CDT in Madison, Wisc. The game will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
Notes
- Today was Nebraska’s 10th shutout of the season.
- Jordy Frahm is now tied for 10th on Nebraska’s single-season triples chart with four so far this year. She has tripled in three of her last eight at-bats dating back to last Sunday.
- The Huskers improved to 12-1 in the Big Ten, their best start through 13 games since starting 13-0 in 2022.
- NU is now 8-1 in true road games this year.
- Alexis Jensen’s 10 strikeouts marked her fourth double-digit strikeout effort of the season.
- Nebraska has won five straight games at Goodman Diamond.
- UW's Emily Bojan has reached base in every game this season, extending her on-base streak to 35. The Chicago native still ranks at No. 2 all-time in program history.
- UW's Hilary Blomberg added to her on-base streak in a 1-for-3 performance, which sits at 20 games. The junior now holds the seventh-longest streak in program history.
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.