Jordy Frahm Receives Second National Player of the Year Honor; Two Huskers Named All-American

Jordy Frahm continues to add postseason honors from the Huskers' 2026 campaign.

The pitcher was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's Player of the Year for the second season in a row, matching her 2025 award, when the association released its postseason awards Wednesday. Frahm adds a second Player of the Year honor to her list of season accolades, matching the 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year honor she received on Tuesday.

Along with receiving another national award, Frahm and fellow pitcher Alexis Jensen were named to the NFCA's All-American team, as the senior becomes the 10th Husker to be named a two-time All-American, while the freshman is the first Husker first-year star to be recognized since Taylor Edwards in 2011. Jensen also becomes the fourth Nebraska freshman ever to receive All-American accolades from the NFCA.

Nebraska pitchers Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen could help the Huskers do what no other NU team has done before. | Nebraska Athletics

Frahm becomes the first athlete to go back-to-back as the NFCA's Player of the Year honoree since the award was founded in 2016, as her first-team All-American honor sets her as a four-time All-American. Frahm also received the Rawlings Gold Glove at pitcher, becoming the second Husker to receive the award alongside fellow Papillion native Courtney Wallace.

The trophy case for Frahm continues to fill as the right-handed pitcher and utility player adds the national honors to her Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and First-Team All-American honors by D1Softball and Softball America. As noted by Maren Angus-Coombs, Frahm has placed herself as one of the best ever in her Husker career, ranking in the top 10 in Nebraska history in total bases (second), slugging percentage (fourth), extra-base hits (fifth), runs scored (fifth), batting average (sixth), home runs, (sixth), hits (eighth), and triples (10th).

This past season, Frahm aided Nebraska to a Big Ten regular-season and conference tournament title while pushing the Huskers to the program's eighth overall Women's College World Series appearance. She currently leads the Huskers' attack with a .416 batting average along with 19 home runs, adding 50 RBi, 11 doubles, and 59 runs scored.

Nebraska pitcher Jordy Frahm delivers against Omaha at Bowlin Stadium. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Frahm remained lethal in the circle in her senior season, finishing 20-4 overall with a 1.14 ERA and 12 saves, tying the Big Ten single-season record and ranking sixth all-time in NCAA history. The Huskers' ace added eight shutouts this season while striking out 234 batters, putting her in the top 10 nationally in ERA, saves, shutouts, strikeout-to-walk ratio, strikeouts, and WHIP.

“I just want to thank my teammates, my coaches, and all of the support staff for Nebraska Softball,” said Frahm after her USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year honor on Tuesday. “This has been such a special year, and without all of you, it’s not happening. I have just never been more motivated by the love of the people I get to spend every day with.”

Not to be outdone, rising star Alexis Jensen was the ideal candidate for Nebraska's one-two punch in the circle this season for Frahm. Jensen went 25-2 and now owns Nebraska's freshman record for wins (25) and strikeouts (217) while leading all freshmen nationally in wins and strikeouts, finishing as one of three finalists for the NFCA Freshman of the Year honor.

Pitching and defense carried Nebraska through the Lincoln Regional, with Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alexis Jensen playing a big part. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The 2026 Big Ten Freshman of the Year ranks in the top 10 nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio (fourth), strikeouts (14th), strikeouts per seven innings (sixth), wins (seventh), and WHIP (15th). The Gretna native has also been efficient at the plate, batting .319 with four doubles and six home runs, adding 17 RBI for Nebraska.

The dynamic pitching pair enters Oklahoma City's Women's College World Series off a demolition of the Lincoln Regional, allowing one run in 21 innings across three games, including Frahm's complete-game one-hitter against Grand Canyon. The senior struck out 16 batters to tie a career high and set a new record for the most strikeouts for the Huskers in an NCAA Tournament game since 2005.

The Huskers would go on to make quick work of Oklahoma State in the Super Regional this past weekend, outscoring their opponents 17-2 in two contests, including a seven-run fifth inning run rule to decide the series. The freshman credited her elder pitcher in learning more on how to process difficult stretches of her first college softball season.

Nebraska softball has been powered by its dynamic pitchers, Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen, throughout the 2026 season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“She’s taught me to be a better competitor and a better person in general when I’m on the mound,” Jensen said. “She showed me that yes, you make mistakes, but how can you respond? What’s your response to the mistake?”

The senior also credited the freshman for leaning into Jensen's confidence in the circle.

“Something that I’ve learned from [Alexis], and I’ve really leaned into, is just the way she came in as this freshman who is absolutely fearless,” Frahm said. “She bowed up from the first second she stepped in the circle against that top offense.”

Frahm, Jensen, and the Huskers begin their Women's College World Series run on Thursday, May 28, against the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks in Oklahoma City. First pitch is scheduled for 8:30 p.m CDT on ESPN2.