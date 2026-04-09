How to Buy Jordy Frahm’s USA Softball Jersey Before It Sells Out

Nebraska softball's two-way superstar, Jordy Frahm, was one of 36 athletes identified by the Women’s National Team Selection Committee (WNTSC) for the U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) Athlete Pool just over a week ago.

Now, fans have the opportunity to buy one of her replica Team USA jerseys.

The replica comes in red, white, or navy blue with her signature No. 98 on the back. It's also available in adult and youth sizes. The adult sizes from extra small, all the way up to an 8XL.

Pricing ranges from $67 to $81 with a flat rate shipping fee of $14.

Frahm is one of seven current NCAA Division I student-athletes who made the initial list. In addition to the current collegiate players, there are 29 former DI standouts who have also been invited.

“This is an incredibly elite group, and we’re ready to get to work,” said women's national team head coach, Patty Gasso. “With so much talent across the game, I recognize the selection committee’s dedication to making challenging decisions to bring together the best of the best. Selecting athletes is never easy, but we’re fortunate to have a strong blend of veteran leadership and new talent in the pool,” she added. “All 36 athletes bring something different, and I’m excited to keep pushing forward together as we uphold the USA Softball gold standard.”

Gasso is currently the head coach at Oklahoma, where Frahm played two seasons. She won a national championship both years before transferring home to Nebraska.

While at OU, Frahm was a pitcher-only and earned a few at-bats across the two seasons. She also made an appearance as a pinch runner at the Women's College World Series.

At Nebraska, she has been utilized as a utility player. In addition to her time in the circle, she has played first base and outfield.

All 36 athletes in the talent pool will represent the United States of America this summer at the 2026 International Cup, as the Women's National Team and Women’s Elite Team. The event, formerly known as the World Cup of Softball, will be held at Devon Park in Oklahoma City from July 30 to Aug. 3.

Those selected to the WNT will represent the United States at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup Group Stage event, as well as the 2026 USA Softball International Cup. The athlete pool will also serve as the foundation for the 2025–28 Olympic quadrennial cycle.

The 2026 WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage event is scheduled for Sept. 12-16 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The upcoming WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup will mark the second edition under the new two-stage format, with the Group Stage and Finals held in consecutive years. The Finals are set for April 5-11, 2027, in Brisbane, Australia.

2026 Women’s National Team Athlete Pool