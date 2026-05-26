How the Transfer Portal Accelerated Nebraska’s Return to Oklahoma City

For much of college softball history, roster construction followed a fairly predictable model. Programs signed high school talent, then developed those players over several years and hoped experience eventually translated into postseason success.

It was a tried and true formula that benefited the teams that were on top year after year. The best athletes wanted to play for the best teams, and there was rarely any deviation from that status quo. However, Nebraska’s return to the Women’s College World Series in 2026 offers a clear example of how dramatically that model has changed.

The Huskers are heading to Oklahoma City with a roster heavily shaped by transfers, veteran movement and the broader realities of modern college athletics. Nebraska’s 2026 roster includes 10 transfer players, and many of the most important contributors during the Huskers’ postseason run began their careers somewhere else.

The Nebraska softball team is now riding the nation's longest winning streak into the Women's College World Series. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

It’s a reality that’s no longer unusual in softball or any college sport, for that matter. In fact, it’s becoming increasingly common among the sport’s top programs as coaches use the transfer portal to accelerate roster development by adding immediate postseason experience. Nebraska’s roster illustrates that shift as clearly as almost any team remaining in the national title chase this week in Oklahoma City.

Transfers playing major roles for the Huskers are Jordy Frahm (Oklahoma), Hannah Coor (Oklahoma), Lauren and Hannah Camenzind (Arkansas), Jesse Farrell (UNLV) and Ava Kuszak (Wisconsin). Other transfers have also made their mark in Lincoln, but arguably not to the tune of these standouts for the Big Red over the postseason.

Many of them were central to Nebraska’s dominant super regional sweep of Oklahoma State.

Coor went 3-for-3 with two RBI in Saturday’s 9-1 clinching victory. Lauren Camenzind delivered a three-run homer, and we probably don’t need to tell you all that Frahm has done for the Huskers over both the regional and super regional rounds. It’s safe to say Nebraska would be good, but arguably not cruising into the WCWS good.

Nebraska's Hannah Coor went 3-for-3 with 2 RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win over Oklahoma State to punch NU's ticket to the WCWS. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

In many ways, Nebraska’s postseason lineup has become a collection of players who didn’t choose the Huskers. Instead, they went to a college they initially thought would be a better fit. However, they’re all wearing Husker red now, possibly after wanting a fresh start or another opportunity to compete at the highest level.

The portal has changed how quickly that kind of transformation can happen, and NU likely won’t be complaining about that fact any time soon.

“There are eight teams standing and who can win that tournament, and I think we can play with anyone,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said after Saturday’s super regional victory. “I think we can play with anyone. I’m not going to predict anything now, but I think we can play with anyone.”

Part of that confidence comes from the depth and experience Nebraska has assembled through transfers. NU no longer needs to exclusively rely on long-term development cycles. Instead, Nebraska has blended high-level recruits with veteran players who already understand postseason softball, high-pressure environments and the demands of Power Four competition.

Hannah Coor transferred to Nebraska after already winning three national championships with Oklahoma. | Nebraska Athletics

Hannah Coor may be the clearest example. Before arriving at Nebraska, Coor had already won three national championships at Oklahoma while playing in 152 games (starting 25 of them) for one of the sport’s modern dynasties.

At Oklahoma, Coor often served in a defensive role on loaded rosters. At Nebraska, she’s become a centerpiece. During the super regional against Oklahoma State, she was one of the Huskers’ most productive players offensively and defensively, and her comments afterward reflected how much the transfer experience has shaped her final season.

“My faith means everything to me,” Coor said. “When I decided to enter the portal after being at my other school for four years, it was a total leap of faith. I felt it from God that it was my time to go.”

Coor said she was searching less for softball accomplishments and more for personal fulfillment.

Nebraska outfielder Hannah Coor has been lightning in a bottle for NU this season. She hit a grand slam in a 17-2 win over Minnesota back in April. | Nebraska Athletics

“I remember telling my parents that I didn’t care if I won another softball game or anything like that, but I was going to go out and trust God that he was going to supply me with wins, but supply me with pure joy,” she said. “That’s something I was really looking for. I found that here, and we also win here, which is pretty cool.”

It’s been a pretty cool experience for Husker fans to have Coor in Lincoln as well. The combination of veteran experience paired with renewed opportunity has become one of the defining characteristics of modern softball roster building, and it’s playing out perfectly for Nebraska.

The same is true for Jesse Farrell, who transferred from UNLV and quickly became one of Nebraska’s most important offensive additions. Farrell arrived in Lincoln after earning national recognition early in her career at UNLV, including consideration for National Freshman of the Year honors.

Nebraska catcher and UNLV-transfer Jesse Farrell was a big part Nebraska's game one win over Oklahoma State, driving in five runs. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Against Oklahoma State in Game 1 of the super regional, Farrell drove in five runs, including a three-run homer in the first inning that helped Nebraska take control of the series opener right out of the gates.

“Just keeping it simple,” Farrell said after NU’s 8-1 win to open the super regional. “We work so hard throughout the week that every pitch we just focus on what we’re working on and just get our swings off.”

Revelle has repeatedly referenced that mindset and her team’s ability to stay focused on individual moments rather than larger expectations.

“We don’t even know we have a win streak because every game’s its own little season,” Revelle said after Nebraska clinched its Women’s College World Series berth. “I think that if we can continue to be boring, then we’re going to be just fine.”

Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle says her team is focused on themselves, not their nation-leading winning streak entering the WCWS. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

For those keeping track, the Huskers have now won 26 consecutive games, which is the longest winning streak in program history and is currently the longest active streak in the country. Nebraska now sits at 51-6 on the year and is just one victory shy of tying the school record for wins in a season. The Huskers also finished an astounding 20-1 at home this year.

However, Nebraska’s transfer-heavy structure isn’t simply about offensive production. Their success this postseason has potentially been more built around veteran pitching experience and roster flexibility.

Frahm remains the most significant portal addition in program history.

After winning national championships at Oklahoma and becoming one of the sport’s most recognizable players, Frahm made the decision to transfer home to Nebraska and fundamentally change the trajectory of the program. Revelle remembers candidly when Frahm started to entertain the idea.

Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle still remembers candidly when Jordy Frahm reached out about transferring to Nebraska. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“You mean when Jordy called me at 1:02 on June 14?” Revelle said following the team’s super regional-clinching win over OSU. “I almost drove off the road when I saw her name pop up. It’s been a really important moment.”

Frahm’s impact extends beyond the box scores, although her numbers are substantial on their own. Frahm entered the postseason as the reigning NFCA National Player of the Year and one of the nation’s top finalists for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

But her importance to Nebraska also reflects the larger reality of modern college softball. Elite players now have far more control over where they play, how they build their careers and what situations fit them best. For Nebraska, that movement has worked both ways. The Huskers have benefited from bringing experienced talent like Frahm home while also creating an environment attractive enough for players from major programs to join.

Revelle referenced that process directly while discussing Frahm’s return from injury and the gradual construction of Nebraska’s roster.

Nebraska pitchers Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen could help the Huskers do what no other NU team has done before. | Nebraska Athletics

“When I knew she was going to have an extra year, and I knew (Alexis Jensen) was coming in, I thought ‘this is really special,’” Revelle said. “Then last year adding Jesse and Hannah — I mean the proof is in the pudding. We’ve just kind of systematically been able to add some pieces and build it around Jordy.”

Programs like Nebraska are no longer building exclusively through four-year recruiting cycles. Revelle and her peers across the sport can now evaluate yearly roster needs almost like professional organizations, identifying veteran pieces that complement returning stars.

On the same campus, Fred Hoiberg’s been doing that in the months that have followed the men’s basketball team’s run to the Sweet 16. Only time will tell if his offseason additions and star replacements will pan out for yet another year.

This trend extends well beyond Nebraska and across a multitude of sports, but in college softball, many of the nation’s top programs now rely heavily on transfers. The portal has become especially influential because softball rosters are relatively small, meaning a handful of experienced additions can dramatically alter a team’s ceiling in a short amount of time. (See: Nebraska)

The rise of NIL and the transfer portal has allowed teams like Nebraska to build their rosters faster than ever. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The rise of NIL opportunities has also accelerated that movement. While softball NIL figures remain significantly smaller than those in football or men’s basketball, elite softball players like Frahm now have greater financial opportunities through sponsorships, collectives and brand partnerships. Combined with immediate eligibility rules, players have far more freedom to pursue situations that maximize both exposure and competitive opportunities than ever before and Nebraska has positioned itself well within that landscape.

The Huskers have national visibility, strong attendance, arguably the best fan support in the nation and one of the sport’s most recognizable stars in Frahm. Bowlin Stadium drew sellout crowds throughout both the regional and super regional, and Revelle said alumni and fans from across the country were contacting the program, hoping to be part of the moment.

“My phone started blowing up after we won last week with alumni from all over the country,” Revelle said. “They’re like ‘we won’t miss this.’”

Its visibility matters in the modern world of the transfer portal. Players are increasingly looking for programs where they can both compete for championships and build their personal brands. Nebraska’s combination of national relevance, fan support and postseason success has made Lincoln more attractive to experienced transfers seeking a larger stage.

Although there are ten transfers on the team, Nebraska's roster has been built around fit and emotion all season long. | Nebraska Athletics

At the same time, Nebraska’s roster also demonstrates that successful portal construction still requires chemistry and fit. This year’s WCWS-bound team isn’t just a collection of talented players assembled through free agency. Throughout the postseason, they repeatedly emphasized trust and emotion as key drivers to their play. Even Frahm discussed how returning to Nebraska following injury allowed her to reconnect both personally and athletically.

“I just needed that year so bad to be away from the game, be away from the pressure, be away from everything and just absolutely reset,” Frahm said. “If that didn’t happen, I’m not sitting here today in my fifth year with this special team.”

Ultimately, some players transfer for more playing time, while others do it to be closer to home. Others simply want a different competitive environment. But collectively, NU’s transfers, along with the rest of the roster, have developed into one of the nation’s most complete teams. If you don’t believe me – take a closer look at the stats from the super regional sweep of Oklahoma State.

Nebraska outscored the Cowgirls 17-2. Across the entire postseason, the pitching staff allowed only two earned runs across 33 innings, which equates to a staggering 0.42 ERA.

Nebraska's on to the Women's College World Series after dominating 8-1 and 9-1 wins over Oklahoma State. | Nebraska Athletics

The 2026 Nebraska softball roster reflects how quickly programs can reshape their trajectory. Ten transfers on a 23-player roster would have been unusual just a decade ago. Today, it’s the evolving reality of the sport and all of college athletics.

For Nebraska, that evolution has helped produce the program’s first Women’s College World Series appearance in 13 years. If this team has any say about it, a trip to OKC could be just the start of what they have in mind.