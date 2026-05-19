Jordy Frahm & Alexis Jensen Are Giving Nebraska a Real Shot at Oklahoma City

When freshman pitcher Alexis Jensen and the Nebraska softball team opened fall workouts, they weren’t simply trying to develop her like any other freshman. There was hope the Gretna grad could grow into a consistent role for a Nebraska team looking to build a postseason formula capable of surviving the kind of games they just went through this past weekend.

What Nebraska couldn’t have fully known at the time was how vital her role would be.

Jensen arrived in Lincoln with considerable expectations already attached to her name. She was one of the most decorated high school pitchers in Nebraska, earning plenty of statewide and national recognition throughout her high school career.

To list just a few, she’s a two-time Nebraska softball Gatorade Player of the Year (2024, 2025), a three-time Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska selection, and she led Gretna to a 2024 State Championship following a perfect 38-0 season. She wasn’t exactly a diamond in the rough – she was highly coveted in the college softball landscape.

Freshman standout Alexis Jensen joined Skarlett Jones and Carlie Muhlbach as NU's latest recruitment haul for the 2026 season. | Nebraska Softball, X (@HuskerSoftball)

Understandably, she arrived as one of the program’s most anticipated in-state recruits in recent years. What remained unclear entering the season, however, was how quickly she would grow into a pitcher Nebraska could trust.

By Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium, it’s safe to say any uncertainty about Jensen’s pedigree flew out the window.

The defining moment of Nebraska’s regional championship victory over Grand Canyon came in the fourth inning of a scoreless game when the Lopes got runners on first and second with nobody out. It was the type of inning that frequently swings NCAA Tournament games, especially against an opponent that entered the weekend with more than 50 wins to its name.

Pitching and defense carried Nebraska through the Lincoln Regional, with Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alexis Jensen playing a big part. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Most freshmen would have been breathing heavy into a brown bag in that moment, but Jensen never appeared rattled. The freshman worked through the inning without allowing a run, preserving the scoreless tie and maintaining control of a game Nebraska would eventually win 1-0 to advance to this week’s super regional against Oklahoma State.

Afterward, Rhonda Revelle described the sequence as a turning point in Jensen’s development.

“The fact she got us out of that without any damage was really a big girl moment,” Revelle said. “That’s a tough start of their lineup because of how they put the ball in play in so many different ways and the speed that they have.”

The inning represented more than simply escaping danger. It illustrated how Nebraska’s pitching identity has evolved throughout the season and why the Huskers suddenly have one of the most feared pitching staffs in college softball.

Nebraska's Jordy Frahm struck out 16 in a 2-0 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday, May 16. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Across three NCAA Regional victories against South Dakota and Grand Canyon, Nebraska allowed just one run, and they certainly needed that level of pitching because the NU bats were held in check for most of the weekend, as they scored just seven runs along the way.

The tandem of senior Jordy Frahm and Jensen consistently controlled games emotionally and strategically. Despite plating just seven runs, Nebraska never appeared uncomfortable playing in tight contests where every baserunner threatened a new type of game.

It’s a pretty unique pairing when examining Jensen and Frahm. One’s the freshman who attacks pressure early and the other is the veteran who steadies games late. The two have gradually become the defining combination of Nebraska’s season, and it’s a vision Revelle hoped would come to fruition back in the fall.

“We started the season with the end in mind,” Revelle said Sunday. “If you think about day one, game one, who started and who came in and closed? It’s what we do. It’s not a strict rotation, but it’s what we do.”

Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle said her staff "started the year with the end in mind" when discussing how Nebraska's pitching staff has taken shape for the postseason. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Over the course of the regional, the formula repeatedly worked exactly as Nebraska hoped it would.

Jensen started games one and three and established early control, while Frahm entered later to navigate the high-pressure innings and close games. In game two of the weekend, Frahm gave Jensen the night off with a stellar performance, recording a career high 16 strikeouts while allowing just one hit over seven complete innings.

Together, they held Grand Canyon scoreless across two consecutive elimination games and helped Nebraska survive an NCAA Tournament weekend that increasingly resembled the kind of low-scoring, pressure-heavy softball typically required to advance to the College World Series.

What’s even better news for Nebraska is that the pitching duo brings dramatically different experiences and personalities into the circle.

Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen bring two very different identities to the circle for Nebraska, and it's working. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Frahm entered the season already established as one of the most important veterans on Nebraska’s roster and arguably one of the best overall players in college softball. By the conclusion of regional play, the senior now has a 19-4 record with a 1.15 ERA while striking out 225 batters over 163.2 innings pitched. Beyond the numbers, her teammates and coaches consistently cite the emotional calm she brings to Nebraska’s dugout.

Jensen, meanwhile, arrived as the star-studded newcomer still learning how to manage the mental demands of college softball. The learning curve accelerated quickly, as Revelle trotted Jensen out to the circle in 33 games this season, which included 24 starts. She’s now sitting with a 24-2 record with a 2.45 ERA across 145.2 innings.

What’s been the key to Jensen’s development is how quickly she adapted to the strategic side of pitching at the college level. Frahm pointed specifically to Jensen’s preparation and understanding of hitters as one of the biggest areas of growth throughout her freshman campaign.

“(She’s) thinking so much more strategically just in the way she even prepares for teams and dives into film,” Frahm said. “The conversations that we’re having before the game even starts on how she wants to attack them. That’s a big piece of the game you don’t really have to think about until you get to college. It can be a lot to take in, but she has just taken it all in and run with it.”

Jordy Frahm says Alexis Jensen's mental approach has improved leaps and bounds as the 2026 season has gone on. | Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska intentionally accelerated that growth by placing Jensen in difficult situations throughout the season. Rather than shielding the new kid on the block from elite competition, the Huskers repeatedly handed her meaningful innings against nationally respected opponents.

In fact, that upper-tier experience might really cash in now. Earlier this season, Nebraska played two one-run games against Oklahoma State, the same team the Huskers will now face in this week’s super regional round. On Feb. 26, Oklahoma State defeated Nebraska 2-1 in 11 innings in a game shaped almost entirely by pitching and emotional control. Two days later, Nebraska answered with a 4-3 victory over the Cowboys behind another strong combined effort from the pitching staff.

At the time, those games appeared to be important early-season tests, but nothing more. Viewed now, they also look like an early blueprint for what Nebraska was becoming. During that two-game stretch, Jensen didn’t have her best showing. Across seven innings, Jensen gave up 5 hits, allowing 2 earned runs in games where each run was vital. Ultimately, it was a learning experience for a freshman who’s getting ready to face the Cowboys again in a few days.

Thanks to lights out pitching, Nebraska's been able to be comfortable in "tight moments" throughout the postseason so far. | Nebraska Athletics

Because of the confidence in their pitching staff, the Huskers have steadily evolved into a team comfortable operating inside close games where pitching depth and emotional composure matter more than offensive explosiveness.

Against South Dakota in Friday’s opener, Nebraska initially struggled to settle into the emotional atmosphere surrounding postseason softball in Lincoln. Bowlin Stadium was packed before first pitch, creating one of the most energetic environments many players on the roster had ever experienced.

Revelle admitted afterward that even she felt the unusual rhythm of the moment.

“I didn’t have jitters, but it was almost like we were in slow motion a little bit,” Revelle said.

The Huskers trailed South Dakota 1-0 before rattling off four-straight runs to open postseason play. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska eventually broke through offensively late in a 4-1 victory, but the game established the tone for the entire weekend. The Huskers would need to win tight games against quality pitching without becoming emotionally rushed.

By Saturday, Nebraska looked noticeably calmer.

The Huskers defeated Grand Canyon 2-0 in a game dominated by pitching and defense, relying on Frahm’s career day in the circle. Nebraska’s offense produced only enough to survive, but the team never appeared frustrated by the low-scoring environment.

“(Saturday), there was just never a waiver of doubt,” Frahm said after Saturday’s victory. “It’s not always a fun place to be in, but from the players' side, it’s a really fun place to be in because it creates a lot of fun moments, a lot of clutch moments, a lot of exciting moments.”

That confidence carried directly into Sunday’s regional championship game.

From Big Ten Championship to a Lincoln Regional Championship, the Husker softball team doesn't appear to be satisfied just yet. | Nebraska Athletics

Although Hannah Camenzind’s solo home run in the first turned out to be the game-winner, Nebraska’s ability to protect that one-run lead afterward highlighted the trust Revelle and her staff have in both Jensen and Frahm. Jensen handled the first five innings before Frahm came in and slammed the door with five strikeouts over the final two innings.

Grand Canyon continued creating pressure opportunities throughout the afternoon, but Jensen and Frahm kept answering. Jensen escaped the pivotal fourth inning. Frahm closed the final innings, including a tense seventh inning with a couple of hit batters.

What stood out most was how composed Nebraska stayed even when the game dictated high-pressure points. They weren’t just composed – they seemed to enjoy being in those moments as Frahm alluded to.

It’s now a defining characteristic of this team as they get ready to face an OSU team that will be more than ready to challenge the Big Red again. Revelle repeatedly emphasized throughout the regional that modern postseason softball is a battle of patience, pitching and emotional discipline rather than offensive fireworks.

Alexis Jensen has brought plenty of intensity into her first postseason as a Nebraska softball player. | Nebraska Athletics

“The fact that you get into the postseason, and you get pitchers that are throwing well with great focus delivering pitches, you’re going to have to grind it out and find ways to win,” Revelle said Saturday.

Nebraska’s done it for three-straight days, and now they’ll be tasked with it again starting Thursday night on ESPN2. The Huskers allowed only two hits across the two Grand Canyon games while consistently neutralizing one of the most productive offenses in the nation.

Jensen’s fearlessness gave Nebraska freedom to attack opponents early in games, while Frahm’s experience stabilized pressure situations late. Together, they now represent a formula that might just be the edge they need to make their first trip to the College World Series since 2013, and just the third trip this millennium.

As the Huskers magical run continues, it’s important to mention the relationship between the two pitchers. After all, for Frahm, she’s ceded a lot of time on the mound this year to allow for Jensen to grow into her own. It says a lot considering Frahm’s in the running for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year…again.

When the season started, senior Jordy Frahm admitted that she didn't really know how the pitching innings would shake out. | Nebraska Athletics

“We didn’t really know how me and Lex were going to work together,” Frahm said earlier in the weekend. “Especially early in the year, it was an on-the-fly thing that we were working through.”

Now the pairing looks fully established. Jensen has developed into a pitcher capable of handling the biggest innings of Nebraska’s season while Frahm has helped guide that growth while continuing to dominate high-pressure moments herself. Together, they’ve transformed Nebraska into a team that suddenly looks very dangerous entering the super regional round.

That might come in handy because these games only get more difficult as May turns into June. Offense is harder to generate, which means the margin for error is razor thin. However, thanks to Jensen and Frahm, Husker fans could possibly enjoy the comfort of living inside those margins.

As Revelle and her staff gameplan for Oklahoma State, many will wonder who gets the ball first for NU. Ultimately, because of how the two have bonded this season, it doesn’t really matter.