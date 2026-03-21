Nebraska Softball Defeats Michigan State Behind Dominant Outing from Jordy Frahm

Jordy Frahm delivered a dominant performance in the circle, and the No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers downed the Michigan State Spartans, 2-0, on Friday evening at Secchia Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

The senior right-hander set a new season high with 12 strikeouts and allowed only two hits in her fifth complete game of the season.

Nebraska extended its win streak to 11 games with the victory and improved to 22-5 on the season with a 4-0 record in Big Ten conference play.

The victory also marked a historic one for head coach Rhonda Revelle, who clinched her 1,200th career win.

The NU lineup combined for 11 hits but left 13 runners on base. Hannah Camenzind, Jesse Farrell, Alexis Jensen and Hannah Coor each had two hits while Farrell and Camenzind recorded the game's only runs batted in.

Farrell, who missed the Michigan series while in concussion protocol, returned to the lineup on Friday and hit her eighth home run of the season. She also doubled.

Pitch called. @jesse_farrell25 answered‼️



Solo shot from 25 makes it 2-0 Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/ApD0jE1jlN — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 20, 2026

Nebraska took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Sammie Bland reached base on a walk and moved to third on a single to centerfield off the bat of Camenzind. Ava Kuszak drove in Bland with a sacrifice fly.

The Huskers doubled the lead in the fifth when Farrell homered to deep left.

Hannah Hawley and Sydney Doloszycki had the two hits for the Spartans.

Jacey Schuler took the loss for Michigan State, allowing one earned run on five hits, two walks, and two strikeouts across 3.0 innings of work. Autumn Behlke pitched 4.0 innings of relief and allowed one earned run on six hits and three free passes.

The Huskers will take on the Spartans again tomorrow, March 22 at 12 p.m. (CT). The game will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska (21-5, 3-0) vs Michigan State (13-13, 0-3)

No. 10 Nebraska (21-5, 3-0) vs Michigan State (13-13, 0-3) When: Saturday, March 21

Saturday, March 21 Where: Secchia Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.

Secchia Stadium, East Lansing, Mich. Time: 12 p.m. CST

12 p.m. CST Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska (21-5, 3-0) vs Michigan State (13-13, 0-3)

No. 10 Nebraska (21-5, 3-0) vs Michigan State (13-13, 0-3) When: Sunday, March 22

Sunday, March 22 Where: Secchia Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.

Secchia Stadium, East Lansing, Mich. Time: 11 a.m. CST

11 a.m. CST Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Notes

Today’s win was head coach Rhonda Revelle’s 1,200th of her career.

Jordy Frahm logged 12 strikeouts on the day, a season high.

NU extended its win streak to 11 games.

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