Homegrown Huskers Finally Got Their Homegrown Moment

If this past weekend’s Lincoln Regional felt more like a high-level softball tournament weekend in Nebraska, then you got the drift of how special a scene it was in the capital city for the Huskers.

Nearly half of the NU roster hails from Nebraska (11 of 23), and it’s not a reach to admit that there were moments throughout Nebraska’s regional championship weekend when the atmosphere inside Bowlin Stadium stopped feeling like a normal NCAA Tournament site and started resembling something much more personal.

The packed stands, the lines stretching outside the gates and the noise that built scoreless inning after scoreless inning created the kind of postseason environment players dream about when they grow up in Nebraska.

For many teams around the country, hosting an NCAA Regional simply means staying home. For Nebraska softball, this weekend carried a deeper meaning because so much of the roster has spent years imagining exactly what it would feel like to play meaningful postseason games in Lincoln, and the best part is – they’re not done.

With Oklahoma State coming to Bowlin Stadium for the super regional round, the homegrown Huskers on the roster are getting the full-circle moment they once envisioned as kids watching Nebraska softball from the stands.

“It’s awesome,” Hannah Camenzind said after Sunday’s regional-clinching 1-0 victory over Grand Canyon University. “It’s so cool to see the stands packed and see the lines to get in here and just how much these people care for us. They want us to win, and it means a lot to us. It’s just so special.”

The Huskers’ roster is filled with Nebraska natives who grew up understanding what softball means in the state and what it means specifically to wear a Nebraska uniform. Players such as Alexis Jensen, Carlie Muhlbach and Skarlett Jones (Gretna High School), Malia Thoms (Waverly High School), Hannah and Lauren Camenzind (Omaha Skutt), Bella Bacon (Millard West), Kacie Hoffman (Elkhorn South), Kennadi Williams (Lincoln Southwest), Nessa McMillen (Blair High School) and of course Jordy Frahm (Papillion-La Vista) all arrived at Nebraska already deeply familiar with the culture surrounding the program.

Hannah Camenzind's solo shot in the first inning proved to be the difference in Nebraska's 1-0 win over Grand Canyon. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

For some of them, the connection runs even deeper because they originally left the state to continue their careers elsewhere before eventually returning home. Hannah and Lauren Camenzind both transferred to Nebraska from Arkansas, while Bella Bacon arrived from Purdue. Those decisions now look especially meaningful as Nebraska prepares to host one of the biggest weekends in program history.

Jordy Frahm, who transferred home to Nebraska after beginning her collegiate career at Oklahoma, spoke emotionally throughout the weekend about what it meant to experience postseason softball in Lincoln surrounded by teammates and families who understand the significance of the moment.

“To do it at home in Lincoln, that’s something we’ve never done,” Frahm said Sunday. “Bowlin was incredible this weekend. Such a fun atmosphere to play in. Not many people get to actually live this dream, but it’s a dream so many have. We’re just grateful that we get to do it with each other.”

Frahm’s sense of shared experience became visible throughout the regional. Nebraska’s players consistently described feeling emotionally connected not only to each other, but also to the crowd surrounding them. After all, many of the people in the stands were the parents and family who followed their daughters, nieces and granddaughters all over the state of Nebraska for weekend tournaments.

Nebraska pitcher/utility Jordy Frahm has expressed such gratitude for being able to come home to help bring her home state team to a Super Regional. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhonda Revelle noticed it as well.

Following Sunday’s regional championship victory, Revelle described a moment during the game when the atmosphere inside Bowlin Stadium no longer felt overwhelming or distracting. Instead, she said the crowd and team began feeding off each other emotionally.

“We were so good at just being so together in the dugout,” Revelle said. “You could feel the crowd, but it was almost a feeling like their energy was doing this with us.”

The scene would have been difficult to fully appreciate without understanding how long many of these players have waited for an opportunity like this. Nebraska has never hosted a super regional…until now. The Huskers also haven’t been to a College World Series since 2013, which they are two wins away from accomplishing.

Huskers win ‼️



It's the first time in program history @HuskerSoftball will host a super regional 💥



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/CWVOs90xFI — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 17, 2026

For players who grew up in Nebraska, there has always been an understanding of what the program can mean when momentum fully builds around it, and this weekend, they finally experienced it firsthand.

By Friday evening, Bowlin Stadium was packed before first pitch as Nebraska opened regional play against South Dakota. The atmosphere only intensified throughout the weekend as the Huskers advanced through increasingly tense, low-scoring games against Grand Canyon University.

For Nebraska natives such as Alexis Jensen, the moment carried additional significance because of how closely many fans had already followed her journey before she ever arrived in Lincoln. She was one of the most decorated high school softball players in the state in recent memory.

Nebraska's Alexis Jensen already had a name for herself in her home state. Now the entire nation is taking notice. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Gretna grad was a two-time Nebraska Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, a three-time Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska selection and the ace of Gretna’s undefeated 38-0 state championship team in 2024.

By the time she arrived in Lincoln, much of the state already knew her name. Still, nothing could fully prepare her for pitching in front of a sold-out Bowlin Stadium with a regional championship on the line.

That moment arrived Sunday afternoon when Grand Canyon placed runners on first and second with nobody out in the fourth inning of a scoreless game. Jensen escaped the inning without allowing a run and helped preserve Nebraska’s eventual 1-0 victory. Afterward, Revelle called it a “big girl moment” for the freshman pitcher.

The scene reflected how rapidly Jensen has grown throughout the season, but it also highlighted something larger about Nebraska’s roster construction. Many of the Huskers now playing central roles in the postseason grew up imagining moments exactly like that in Lincoln.

The same can be said for Malia Thoms, the Waverly grad who, despite playing in only 10 games this season, has contributed six RBI. Or the Camenzind sisters, who returned home from Arkansas to help Nebraska chase postseason success in front of familiar crowds. Or Bella Bacon, the Omaha native who transferred back into the state and has become one of the team’s defensive anchors with an impressive .983 fielding percentage through 41 games played.

Collectively, those stories have created a roster that feels deeply connected to the environment surrounding it, allowing it to become one of the emotional drivers of Nebraska’s regional championship run.

“We’re thankful to be able to do it another weekend,” Frahm said Sunday after Nebraska secured the super regional hosting gig.

It might come as no surprise that success breeds growth, as fans tuning in to Husker softball has grown statewide during the past several years. The sport has continued gaining popularity across the state at both the high school and youth levels, and this postseason run has increasingly felt like a statewide event rather than simply a successful weekend for one college program.

Bowlin is PACKED. 🏟️🗣️



Let's play Big Red Softball. pic.twitter.com/jYlmYqF8EB — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 17, 2026

The crowds arrived early, and of course, in a whole lot of red this weekend. For Nebraska players who spent years watching the Nebraska teams before them, they certainly imagined what Lincoln could someday look like during May, and this weekend’s environment represented validation.

Revelle, who has seen her fair share of successful teams, knew this year had a different feel to it. She said she wanted her players to fully absorb the moment, so she gathered the team together in center field and intentionally slowed things down.

“I put them all on the red in center field, and said, ‘Just take this all in, you have earned it,’” Revelle said before the weekend began. “I want you to feel it for a moment.”

The Huskers then proceeded to fight their tail off all weekend, surviving three-straight close games en route to a regional championship. They scored only seven total runs across three games and relied heavily on pitching, defense and emotional composure. Most importantly, the team stayed emotionally grounded, and that likely came from familiarity.

These players were playing for so much more than a school they chose to attend after high school. A total of 11 different players wore a jersey that said so much more about them than the eight letters of “Nebraska” could.

They were playing in front of people who watched them grow up, and that reality changes the emotional stakes. It’s also why players showed so much gratitude and connection rather than pressure all weekend long.

“It’s so real,” Frahm said Saturday while discussing the team’s culture. “It’s definitely relationships that are going to carry far beyond the field whenever it’s done.”

The same feeling extended into the crowd.

Emotions ran high for Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle this past weekend, as she watched her team secure Lincoln's first-ever Super Regional. | Nebraska Athletics

Revelle became visibly emotional discussing the atmosphere surrounding the program and what it meant to watch players experience moments they had spent years imagining.

“To be able to feel this,” Revelle said Saturday. “To be able to sit here with tears in my eyes because it’s a real emotional thing about being on a team and playing for something bigger than you.”

Now Nebraska moves into the super regional round against Oklahoma State with another opportunity to deepen that connection between the program, players and state, and the matchup itself feels fitting.

Earlier this season, Nebraska and OSU split two one-run games in February, giving the Huskers an early taste of the kind of postseason softball they are now experiencing. This time, however, the games will unfold inside a fully energized Bowlin Stadium with a trip to the Women’s College World Series at stake.

For Nebraska’s homegrown players, it represents another chance to experience the kind of moment many of them imagined long before they ever wore the uniform. Only now, the dream is no longer hypothetical, and it’s a chance for them to cement their legacy in Lincoln.