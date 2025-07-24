Axelina Johansson Clinches Shot Put Gold at World University Games
Balancing a college schedule is no joke. Athletes juggle their late-night study sessions, classes across campus, and the ever-present stress of deadlines. Now add Olympic training, national records, and international competition into the scenario.
Well, now you’ve got a glimpse into the whirlwind life of Nebraska’s Axelina Johansson. But don’t worry because she’s not just surviving. She’s absolutely thriving in it.
Axelina Johansson Claims Global Gold in Germany
From her hometown in Sweden to the heart of Lincoln, Johansson has transformed into one of the most decorated student-athletes in Nebraska history. This summer, she added another sparkling achievement to her already packed trophy case. She did it by winning gold at the 2025 FISU Summer World University Games in Bochum, Germany
Johansson stepped into the ring in Germany with poise, power, and purpose. Representing Sweden, she delivered a throw of 60-6 ½ (18.45 m) to claim the top spot in the shot put. The win came on Tuesday and marked yet another major milestone in her international career. It’s safe to say it already includes two NCAA titles and six All-America honors.
This wasn’t her first rodeo on the world stage. Just last summer, Johansson competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics and placed 10th overall in the shot put. For a college athlete to rank among the world’s best at the Olympics is impressive.
And she’s not the only Husker making noise internationally. Teammate Miné De Klerk, who competed for South Africa, placed fourth at the World University Games with a throw of 56-10 ¼ (17.33 m), showcasing Nebraska’s dominance on the global throwing scene.
Johansson’s NCAA Title Was Years in the Making
While her global success is eye-popping, Johansson’s 2025 NCAA Indoor Championship title might just be the sweetest. It was two years in the making. After a disappointing second-place finish back in 2023, she was laser-focused on redemption.
“Two years ago, I placed second at nationals,” Johansson recalled. “I was pretty devastated after that, so I really wanted to win the title this year.”
Win she did. With a throw of 63’–3 ¼”, Johansson finally captured her first indoor national title, adding to her 2023 outdoor championship. Her gold marked Nebraska’s first women’s NCAA indoor title in two decades.
Even more impressive? She did it without her biggest fans in the stands. Her parents, still back in Sweden, couldn’t make the trip to Virginia Beach for the meet. But they were never far from the action.
“They were screaming and were super happy,” Johansson said with a smile, recalling the call right after she won. It was a simple moment, but one that captured the depth of support and pride stretching across continents.
Johansson’s Olympic experience wasn’t just about the throws. It was also her first time in Paris. Though her schedule was jam-packed, she squeezed in some sightseeing after her event wrapped up.
“We went to the Eiffel Tower, and it was very pretty,” she said. “Pictures don’t do it justice.”
She praised the training culture being built under Nebraska coach Justin St. Claire and hinted that big things are ahead.
“We are building a very good training culture and team,” Johansson said. “I think we're going to see some big things in a few years.”
Add in her 3.84 GPA as a graphic design major and three Academic All-America honors, and it’s clear Johansson is crafting a legacy that goes far beyond the ring.
