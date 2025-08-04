Former Nebraska Star Tyus Wilson Shocks Field to Win U.S. High Jump Title
In one of the most surprising moments of the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, former Nebraska track and field standout Tyus Wilson stunned the competition. How did he do it? By winning the national high jump title.
On his third and final attempt Sunday, Wilson soared over the bar at 7 feet, 5¼ inches (2.27 meters). The jumper beat a field loaded with elite talent. Those include Olympic silver medalist Shelby McEwen and 2024 Olympian JuVaughn Harrison. Neither McEwen nor Harrison could clear the winning height, leaving Wilson alone at the top.
Tyus Wilson Leaps into History in Eugene
The NBC broadcast captured the moment with just the right energy, declaring, “He is a U.S. champion here today. Talking about upsets brewing right here. Tyus Wilson, out of the University of Nebraska. Cornhuskers stand up right there.”
For Wilson, a native of Sterling, Kansas, this wasn’t just a personal best or another solid meet. This was a statement. Competing as an unattached athlete, without the support of a professional club or sponsor, he managed to outperform the best in the country.
His leap wasn't just about height; it was about mental toughness. With everything riding on a final attempt, Wilson delivered under pressure, proving he has the nerve to thrive on the biggest stages.
From Husker Star to National Champion
This breakout moment didn’t come out of nowhere. Wilson leaves behind a legendary career at Nebraska. In 2025, he capped off his time as a Husker by winning the NCAA indoor high jump title. He did it with a personal best of 7 feet, 5¾ inches (2.28 meters). With that, he finished second at the NCAA outdoor championships.
He was a five-time All-American and collected four Big Ten titles across the 2024 and 2025 indoor and outdoor seasons. His performances didn’t just bring him medals, as they also brought him accolades. Those include twice being named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year and Midwest Region Field Athlete of the Year.
That kind of résumé usually builds pressure, but Wilson embraced it. His USATF championship win is the natural progression of a career that’s always been about rising to the moment. Beating Olympic veterans and star collegiate athletes on a national stage only solidifies his place among the sport’s elite.
Brains to Match the Bounce
While Wilson was flying high as an athlete, he kept his feet firmly planted in the classroom. He earned first-team Academic All-America honors for the second year in a row, maintaining a stellar 3.96 GPA. Meanwhile, he majored in elementary education.
Wilson was one of three Nebraska men’s track athletes to earn Academic All-America status in 2025, joining Micaylon Moore and Till Steinforth. Together, they added to Nebraska’s growing total of 45 all-time Academic All-Americans.
With the U.S. title in hand, Wilson is far from finished. He’s set to represent Team USA at the NACAC Championships in the Bahamas in mid-August. That meet will serve as a key opportunity to earn world ranking points as he sets his sights on the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.
From small-town Kansas to the national spotlight, Tyus Wilson’s rise has been built on talent and heart.
