Carriker Chronicles: Andi Jackson Opens Up on Nebraska Volleyball & DBK

Adam Carriker's one-on-one interview with All-American Andi Jackson is an open conversation Nebraska fans will really enjoy. Andi discusses the Huskers' big goals, team dynamics and the surprises the team has already experienced this season. Also, learn some unique things about Dani Busboom Kelly, Harper Murray and John Cook.

Andi Jackson joins Adam Carriker on a special edition of the Carriker Chronicles for a wide-ranging conversation about Nebraska Volleyball, her recruiting journey and what makes the Huskers’ program so different.

Andi’s path to Nebraska was not exactly what she expected. Early in the recruiting process, she had her eyes on programs like Texas and Baylor and did not think Nebraska would eventually become the place she would call home. That changed when a Nebraska alum spotted her raw talent while she was playing in a barn in Colorado and alerted the Huskers’ coaching staff. From there, Nebraska started building a relationship with her. Andi shares the story of John Cook coming to watch her play, what stood out about Nebraska’s approach and how the coaching staff made her feel comfortable throughout the recruiting process.

She also talks about what it was like playing for Cook and now playing for Dani Busboom Kelly. Andi explains that the two coaches have different styles, but both bring something valuable to the program. Cook was intense and focused on winning, while Busboom Kelly has brought a more open, player-led approach. Andi says the team has responded well to that style and believes the players have grown even closer.

That chemistry has been important because Nebraska entered the season with high expectations. Andi talks about the Huskers’ strong start, the depth throughout the roster and the confidence the team has in the players coming off the bench. She believes Nebraska has several players who can change a match at any moment, which gives the Huskers a major advantage over the course of a long season.

The conversation also turns to Nebraska’s motivation after the way last season ended. Andi says the team is playing with a chip on its shoulder and is determined to make the most of every opportunity this year. With Big Ten play beginning, she knows the level of competition is about to increase. She calls the Big Ten the best volleyball conference in the country and says Nebraska welcomes the challenge, including a difficult road test against Penn State in its first Big Ten road match.

Andi also shares how much Nebraska’s fans mean to her. From sold-out crowds to the energy inside The Bob, she says there really is no place like Nebraska. She finishes the conversation by talking about her Avoli partnership, helping younger volleyball players and a fun side of her that fans may not know about her: she loves to bake.

It is a personal look at Andi Jackson’s journey, Nebraska volleyball’s culture and why this team believes it can do something special this season.

Program sequence

0:00 - Intro

- Intro 1:00 - Meet Andi Jackson

- Meet Andi Jackson 1:41 - How Nebraska Found Andi Jackson

- How Nebraska Found Andi Jackson 2:12 - Andi’s Recruiting Journey

- Andi’s Recruiting Journey 3:11 - Getting John Cook’s Attention

- Getting John Cook’s Attention 3:34 - Coach Cook’s Recruiting Story

- Coach Cook’s Recruiting Story 4:00 - Baylor, Texas & Nebraska

- Baylor, Texas & Nebraska 4:35 - Why Andi Chose Nebraska

- Why Andi Chose Nebraska 4:59 - Nebraska’s Unique Recruiting Pitch

- Nebraska’s Unique Recruiting Pitch 5:20 - Nebraska Nice

- Nebraska Nice 6:13 - John Cook vs. Dani Busboom Kelly

- John Cook vs. Dani Busboom Kelly 6:40 - Playing for Coach Cook

- Playing for Coach Cook 7:27 - Playing for Dani Busboom Kelly

- Playing for Dani Busboom Kelly 8:27 - Maroon 5 Team Bonding

- Maroon 5 Team Bonding 9:18 - Looking Back at the Past Year

- Looking Back at the Past Year 9:45 - Nebraska’s Depth & “No Regrets”

- Nebraska’s Depth & “No Regrets” 10:51 - How Close Is This Team?

- How Close Is This Team? 11:20 - Playing With a Chip on Their Shoulder

- Playing With a Chip on Their Shoulder 12:41 - Nebraska’s 10-0 Start

- Nebraska’s 10-0 Start 13:08 - Fun Away From Volleyball

- Fun Away From Volleyball 13:40 - An Incredible Preseason

- An Incredible Preseason 15:28 - The Challenges of Travel

- The Challenges of Travel 16:50 - Nebraska’s Game-Changing Depth

- Nebraska’s Game-Changing Depth 17:50 - Nebraska Volleyball Fans

- Nebraska Volleyball Fans 19:18 - Andi’s Gratitude for Husker Nation

- Andi’s Gratitude for Husker Nation 20:28 - Playing at The Bob

- Playing at The Bob 21:02 - Thank You, Fans

- Thank You, Fans 22:14 - Big Ten Play Begins

- Big Ten Play Begins 22:34 - Why the Big Ten Is the Best Conference

- Why the Big Ten Is the Best Conference 22:58 - Nebraska Wants the Challenge

- Nebraska Wants the Challenge 23:18 - Penn State Road Test

- Penn State Road Test 23:55 - Big Ten Volleyball Powerhouse

- Big Ten Volleyball Powerhouse 24:04 - Andi’s Avoli Partnership

- Andi’s Avoli Partnership 24:41 - Why Andi Is Grateful for Nebraska

- Why Andi Is Grateful for Nebraska 25:34 - Empowering Young Volleyball Players

- Empowering Young Volleyball Players 27:17 - What Fans Don’t Know About Andi

- What Fans Don’t Know About Andi 28:23 - Andi Loves to Bake

- Andi Loves to Bake 28:30 - Fan Questions

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