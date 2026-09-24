Carriker Chronicles: Andi Jackson Opens Up on Nebraska Volleyball & DBK
Adam Carriker's one-on-one interview with All-American Andi Jackson is an open conversation Nebraska fans will really enjoy. Andi discusses the Huskers' big goals, team dynamics and the surprises the team has already experienced this season. Also, learn some unique things about Dani Busboom Kelly, Harper Murray and John Cook.
Andi Jackson joins Adam Carriker on a special edition of the Carriker Chronicles for a wide-ranging conversation about Nebraska Volleyball, her recruiting journey and what makes the Huskers’ program so different.
Andi’s path to Nebraska was not exactly what she expected. Early in the recruiting process, she had her eyes on programs like Texas and Baylor and did not think Nebraska would eventually become the place she would call home. That changed when a Nebraska alum spotted her raw talent while she was playing in a barn in Colorado and alerted the Huskers’ coaching staff. From there, Nebraska started building a relationship with her. Andi shares the story of John Cook coming to watch her play, what stood out about Nebraska’s approach and how the coaching staff made her feel comfortable throughout the recruiting process.
She also talks about what it was like playing for Cook and now playing for Dani Busboom Kelly. Andi explains that the two coaches have different styles, but both bring something valuable to the program. Cook was intense and focused on winning, while Busboom Kelly has brought a more open, player-led approach. Andi says the team has responded well to that style and believes the players have grown even closer.
That chemistry has been important because Nebraska entered the season with high expectations. Andi talks about the Huskers’ strong start, the depth throughout the roster and the confidence the team has in the players coming off the bench. She believes Nebraska has several players who can change a match at any moment, which gives the Huskers a major advantage over the course of a long season.
The conversation also turns to Nebraska’s motivation after the way last season ended. Andi says the team is playing with a chip on its shoulder and is determined to make the most of every opportunity this year. With Big Ten play beginning, she knows the level of competition is about to increase. She calls the Big Ten the best volleyball conference in the country and says Nebraska welcomes the challenge, including a difficult road test against Penn State in its first Big Ten road match.
Andi also shares how much Nebraska’s fans mean to her. From sold-out crowds to the energy inside The Bob, she says there really is no place like Nebraska. She finishes the conversation by talking about her Avoli partnership, helping younger volleyball players and a fun side of her that fans may not know about her: she loves to bake.
It is a personal look at Andi Jackson’s journey, Nebraska volleyball’s culture and why this team believes it can do something special this season.
Program sequence
- 0:00 - Intro
- 1:00 - Meet Andi Jackson
- 1:41 - How Nebraska Found Andi Jackson
- 2:12 - Andi’s Recruiting Journey
- 3:11 - Getting John Cook’s Attention
- 3:34 - Coach Cook’s Recruiting Story
- 4:00 - Baylor, Texas & Nebraska
- 4:35 - Why Andi Chose Nebraska
- 4:59 - Nebraska’s Unique Recruiting Pitch
- 5:20 - Nebraska Nice
- 6:13 - John Cook vs. Dani Busboom Kelly
- 6:40 - Playing for Coach Cook
- 7:27 - Playing for Dani Busboom Kelly
- 8:27 - Maroon 5 Team Bonding
- 9:18 - Looking Back at the Past Year
- 9:45 - Nebraska’s Depth & “No Regrets”
- 10:51 - How Close Is This Team?
- 11:20 - Playing With a Chip on Their Shoulder
- 12:41 - Nebraska’s 10-0 Start
- 13:08 - Fun Away From Volleyball
- 13:40 - An Incredible Preseason
- 15:28 - The Challenges of Travel
- 16:50 - Nebraska’s Game-Changing Depth
- 17:50 - Nebraska Volleyball Fans
- 19:18 - Andi’s Gratitude for Husker Nation
- 20:28 - Playing at The Bob
- 21:02 - Thank You, Fans
- 22:14 - Big Ten Play Begins
- 22:34 - Why the Big Ten Is the Best Conference
- 22:58 - Nebraska Wants the Challenge
- 23:18 - Penn State Road Test
- 23:55 - Big Ten Volleyball Powerhouse
- 24:04 - Andi’s Avoli Partnership
- 24:41 - Why Andi Is Grateful for Nebraska
- 25:34 - Empowering Young Volleyball Players
- 27:17 - What Fans Don’t Know About Andi
- 28:23 - Andi Loves to Bake
- 28:30 - Fan Questions
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94