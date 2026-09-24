Gallery: Husker Volleyball Sweeps Mizzou in Wrigley Make-Up Match

Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska volleyball concluded its non-conference schedule in a dominant manner, defeating Missouri 25-10, 25-17, and 25-14 before an audience of 10,497 fans at the John Cook Arena within the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

As a result of their win, the Huskers reached an record of 11-0 for the season and completed their non-conference games without a single loss. Nebraska dominated the match throughout, achieving a hitting percentage of .380 as a team and reducing Missouri's hitting percentage to a season low of .020. The Huskers also registered eight blocks and carried on their outstanding offensive start to the season.

In the first set Nebraska achieved a hitting percentage of .448 and in the third they hit .400, which meant that the Huskers had 12 sets in which their hitting percentage was above .400 after their first 11 matches. Andi Jackson and Harper Murray headed the attack with 10 kills each. Jackson was particularly efficient, hitting at a rate of .667 with no errors on 15 attacks, and Murray reached double figures for the third match in a row. Virginia Adriano added nine kills, which was a season's high, and Manaia Ogbechie contributed seven.

Jackson also provided Nebraska with six blocks at the net, which was the highest total for the team. Laney Choboy was the leading defender for the Huskers with 11 digs, and Olivia Mauch made 10 digs for the eighth time in a row. Bergen Reilly directed the Nebraska attack with 29 assists and also collected eight digs.

Nebraska quickly secured the lead in the first set. After the two teams had exchanged points to make it 3-3, the Huskers then scored eight points one after another with Murray at the serve, thus establishing an 11-3 lead. Missouri did manage to reduce the gap and got within 14-7, but Nebraska answered with another 5-0 run to take a 19-7 advantage. Murray then hit two consecutive kills to put the Huskers at set point, and Jackson finished off the set with a single block, the result being a 25-10 win.

The second set was more competitive at the beginning, but Nebraska once again pulled away in the latter part of the set. A mistake by Missouri, a kill by Reilly and an ace from Jackson enabled the Huskers to take an 8-4 lead. The Tigers did manage to get back and eventually reduced the deficit to 12-10, but Nebraska then scored five consecutive points after having led 16-13. This run brought the Huskers ahead 21-13, and kills by Jackson and Reilly completed the set 25-17.

Missouri took an early 5-3 lead in the third set, but Nebraska soon regained the upper hand. When Pierce scored to make the set 8-8, the Huskers then scored 10 of the next 12 points to establish an 18-10 lead and bring on a Missouri timeout. The Tigers did manage to mount a brief comeback to 19-14, but Nebraska replied with six consecutive points to win the set and thus complete the sweep.

The win extended Nebraska's streak of unbeaten results in non-conference games, and the Huskers are now focusing on their conference schedule.

The Huskers stand for the National Anthem before their game against the Mizzou Tigers. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Teraya Sigler passes the ball in set one. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Harper Murray sends a serve. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Teraya Sigler (11) celebrates a Husker point. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Bergen Reilly (2), Andi Jackson (15) and Harper Murray (27) celebrate set point in set one. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Bergen Reilly (2) celebrates with Olivia Mauch (10) after a point for the Huskers. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball to Andi Jackson. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Laney Choboy (6) passes the ball following a Mizzou serve. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Andi Jackson (15) celebrates with the Huskers after scoring a point in the second set. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Nebraska's Bergen Reilly and a Mizzou defender fight for possession of the ball at the net. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Skyler Pierce sends a kill after entering the game for Teraya Sigler, who exited with an apparent injury. | AMARILLO MULLEN

The Huskers celebrate a point after a kill from Manaia Ogbechie (14). | AMARILLO MULLEN

Harper Murray (27) smiles after a point for the Huskers in set three. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Manaia Ogbechie records a kill for the Huskers. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Harper Murray (27) and Andi Jackson each tallied ten kills. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Harper Murray recorded double-digit kills for the third straight match. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Bergen Reilly (2) high-fives Andi Jackson (15) after Jackson’s kill. | AMARILLO MULLEN

The Huskers celebrate moving one step closer to match point. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Andi Jackson celebrates with Bergen Reilly (2) following her kill. | AMARILLO MULLEN

Skyler Pierce (21) and Manaia Ogbechie (14) celebrate Ogbechie's kill. | AMARILLO MULLEN

The Huskers celebrate their three-set sweep, improving to 11-0 on the season. | AMARILLO MULLEN