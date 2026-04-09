Not Even a Tattoo Could Stop Nebraska Player From Entering Transfer Portal

Nebraska men’s basketball team made program history this year by winning their first ever NCAA tournament game. The Cornhuskers ended up winning two games in the tournament this year, advancing to the second weekend for the first time. Their exciting run ended with a Sweet 16 loss to Iowa.

To commemorate the historic feat they achieved this year, forward Berke Buyuktuncel got a tattoo on Tuesday. He inked Nebraska’s 2025-26 regular season record on his arm, 28–7. This season was Buyuktuncel’s second with the Cornhuskers, and the team improved from last year’s 21–14 record. If he went so far to get a permanent tattoo to honor this season, it’s clear his second year with Nebraska meant a lot to Buyuktuncel.

But, Nebraska’s success apparently wasn’t enough to keep Buyuktuncel in Lincoln for next season, his senior year. Buyuktuncel entered the transfer portal just one day after getting the tattoo. What a complete change of heart there.

Forward Berke Buyuktuncel got a tattoo to commemorate the Huskers historic season, and then entered the transfer portal a day later. pic.twitter.com/dHrrAGFTGG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 8, 2026

MORE SI: Men’s College Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Buyuktuncel posted a farewell message to Nebraska on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“These past two years at Nebraska have been nothing short of life-changing but the time has come for a new chapter,” Buyuktuncel wrote. “... Competing shoulder-to-shoulder with this incredible group has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I will carry the spirit of this team and the memories we created with me forever.”

The 6’10” Turkish player started in 33 games for the Cornhuskers this past season. He averaged 6.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest.

This isn’t Buyuktuncel’s first time in the transfer portal. After his freshman season at UCLA, he landed with Nebraska ahead of the 2024-25 season. Nebraska made it farther than UCLA in the NCAA tournament this year, so the move seemed to work out for Buyuktuncel.

We’ll see where the forward lands next. He’ll always have a part of Nebraska’s historic season on him no matter where he plays next year.

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