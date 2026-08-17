Gallery: Red Team Gets Advantage Over White In Nebraska Volleyball's Annual Red/White Scrimmage

No. 1. The Red-White Scrimmage, which was held at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon and attended by 10,753 fans, was the official start of Nebraska's 2026 season. Huskers fans got a first look at the team in action for the start of next season, as the Red were 3-1 up to take on the White. While the teams were divided into Red and White for scrimmage, Nebraska had a variety of players and starting lineups throughout the four sets, giving coaches an opportunity to experiment with different combinations on the court.



At the scrimmage, several Nebraska players displayed outstanding individual performance skills and quickly made significant contributions to their team's offensive output. Both Teraya Sigler and Virginia Adriano achieved 11 kills each. With 10 digs and a block, Sigler demonstrated her versatility in the game. Alongside her 11 kills, Adriano also had four blocks and five digs. Meanwhile, Manaie Ogbechie was outstanding at the net, posting 13 blocks while taking six of his 10 dig attempts. Skyler Pierce had 10 kills, three blocks, and six digs while Ryan Hunter had nine assists, four blocks not included in the game, with one dig. The team finished the match at No. Harper Murray and Andi Jackson both had eight kills and five blocks in their matches, with Murray achieving eight digs.



Jayden Robinson and Kenna Cogill were also part of the Huskers team. With seven kills, five blocks, and the fifth dig, Robinson finished with a total of 10, while Cogill had five kill after eight block. Both offensive and defensive plays showcased Nebraska's impressive depth and physicality at the net. Several players contributed to this performance.



The scrimmage saw Nebraska's setters put on strong performances. A: The all-setters were led by Bergen Reilly, who had 37 assists and 13 digs. With 27 assists and 12 digs, Campbell Flynn provided Nebraska with two setters who were able to distribute the offense while also contributing defensively. Laney Choboy and Olivia Mauch, both serving in the back row, contributed to Nebraska's defense with 16 digs. The game was a close one, especially after Red extended their lead to 20-16. Late in play was minimal. With three consecutive kills from Cogill, White dominated the match and gained its first lead since the opening point at 22-21. At 25-24, White attempted a set point, but Red managed to overcome Reilly's kill and an attack error, leading to relegation at 27-25 and early lead in the scrimmage.



White was left in a difficult position after an initial deficit of 12-5 in the second set. The team of White gradually re-entered the set and eventually equalized the score at 15-15. The combination of Robinson and Cogill's block brought White back within striking distance at 22-21, but Red responded with three points in a row to win the set once again. During the run, Pierce and Williams each scored a kill, but White's mistake during the attack resulted in Red winning the first set 25-21 and taking the lead 2-0. Despite taking an unprecedented 7-4 lead with another run, Red maintained its seven-point lead and continued to strengthen. White failed to mount a counterattack, and Red won 25-19 in the final set. The match was decidedly close. Pierce and Hunter's kills helped White secure the victory after an error in his attack, which could have put Red one set behind a scrimmage.



White managed to evade a sweep in the fourth set, winning 25-17. Sigler and Adriano were the top two players in the game, scoring four and three kills, respectively, as they led White to the third set. White took control early on and maintained its lead for the duration of the game to give the team a dominant display.



The Red team won 3-1, but the yearly game gave Nebraska an opportunity to evaluate its roster and potential lineup before the regular season.

Ryan Hunter (18) sends a kill through a red team block. | Amarillo Mullen

Andi Jackson (15) puts her arm around Keri Leimbach after a point for the white team. | Amarillo Mullen

Team White celebrates a point scored by Campbell Flynn (4). | Amarillo Mullen

Teraya Sigler (11) sends a kill. | Amarillo Mullen

Andi Jackson (15) sends a kill over a Bergen Reilly (2) block. | Amarillo Mullen

Team White celebrates a points to bring the score closer in set one. | Amarillo Mullen

Harper Murray (27) sends a kill over a block from Andi Jackson (15) and Campbell Flynn (4). | Amarillo Mullen

Team White came up just short in set one as Red took the set, 27-25. | Amarillo Mullen

Kenna Cogill sets the ball. | Amarillo Mullen

Team Red celebrates a point early in set two. | Amarillo Mullen

Skyler Pierce (red) tips the ball over the net. | Amarillo Mullen

Jayden Robinson (20) tallied seven kills. | Amarillo Mullen

Jayden Robinson (20) celebrates a point in set three. | Amarillo Mullen

Bergen Reilly (left) high fives Ryan Hunter. | Amarillo Mullen

Skyler Pierce swings for a kill. | Amarillo Mullen

Harper Murray sends a serve. | Amarillo Mullen

Andi Jackson smiles during the fourth and final set of the annual red/white scrimmage. | Amarillo Mullen

Team White got on the board with a win in the final set. | Amarillo Mullen