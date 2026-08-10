Nebraska Volleyball Starts 2026 at No. 1 in AVCA Preseason Poll

Nebraska is starting 2026 exactly where it wants to be when the season comes to a close.

On Monday, the preseason AVCA Coaches Poll was released, with the Huskers being named the No. 1 team in the country. Coming off a 33-1 campaign in 2025, NU will look to return to the national championship match for the first time since 2023.

Here's what the preseason ranking means for the Big Red and how the top 25 shook out.

Why Nebraska is No. 1

Despite entering just the second season under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, Nebraska has the respect of coaches from across the country. The Huskers collected 1,568 points and 57 first-place votes, finishing well ahead of No. 2 Texas, which received 1,427 points and one first-place vote.

Kentucky, which checks in at No. 3, finished with 1,398 total points and four first-place votes, while Texas A&M, which enters 2026 as the No. 8 team, was the only other program to receive a first-place vote.

AVCA Preseason Top 25:

Nebraska (57) - 1,568 Texas (1) - 1,427 Kentucky (4) - 1,398 Pittsburgh - 1,383 Stanford - 1,312 Wisconsin - 1,268 Louisville - 1,140 Texas A&M (1) - 1,089 Purdue - 1,002 Penn State - 947 SMU - 934 Arizona State - 920 Creighton - 843 Minnesota - 721 Kansas - 566 Indiana - 497 Florida - 455 TCU - 444 North Carolina - 437 Southern California - 395 Baylor - 361 Tennessee - 194 Colorado - 180 BYU - 161 Oregon - 138

Bold indicates Big Ten teams.

Dani Busboom Kelly walks off the court after the Huskers' only loss last season, to Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Tough Road Ahead

NU will have plenty of opportunities to prove it belongs at the top of this list, with 11 regular-season matches scheduled against teams in the preseason top 25. Four of those opponents enter the season in the top 10.

It marks Nebraska's 124th week all-time at No. 1 in the AVCA Coaches Poll, the most of any program in the country. The Huskers have also now been ranked No. 1 to start a season in three of the last five years, including 2025 and 2022.

Those years, the Big Red finished 33-1 in 2025 and 26-6 in 2022. Nebraska's 2025 campaign ended with a loss to Texas A&M in the Lincoln Regional Final, while the 2022 team fell to Oregon in the Louisville Regional Semifinal.

Texas A&M won the national championship in 2025, while Oregon fell to Busboom Kelly's Louisville team in the 2022 Louisville Regional Final.

The 2025 season ended in disappointment for the Huskers. From left, Harper Murray, Virginia Adriano, and Andi Jackson walk off the court. | Amarillo Mullen

What It Means for Nebraska

Once again sitting at No. 1, the Huskers will have a target on their backs this fall. Fans won't have to wait long to see how well they perform under pressure.

NU begins the 2026 season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Aug. 27. Set to take on No. 17 Florida, there's no easy start for the Big Red. They'll then travel to Las Vegas for the Players Era Showcase over the weekend of Aug. 28, where they'll take on unranked UNLV and No. 2 Texas.

The season begins in just 17 days. For the Huskers, there's little time left to prepare for what they'll hope is a national championship season in 2026.

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