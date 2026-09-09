How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico, Baylor & Georgia Tech with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The long and anticipated wait to return home is finally over for the No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team.



After touring the country as a traveling road spectacle in Vegas and humid Chicago, the Huskers are back in Lincoln to break in the newly renovated John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. With the venue now expanded to seat over 10,000 fans, Nebraska heads into the weekend set for a flurry of matches.



Here's all you need to know as NU hosts three nights of volleyball against New Mexico, No. 20 Baylor and Georgia Tech.

Nebraska vs. New Mexico

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (4-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. New Mexico (2-3, 0-0 MW)

No. 1 Nebraska (4-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. New Mexico (2-3, 0-0 MW) When: Thursday, Sept. 10

Thursday, Sept. 10 Where: John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, NE

John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, NE Time: 6:30 p.m. CDT

6:30 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

New Mexico head coach Brian Hosfeld looks to lift the Lobos to a winning record in his second season. | New Mexico Athletics

New Mexico Scout

Head Coach

Brian Hosfeld | Entering 1st Season at New Mexico; 9th as Head Coach

15-19 (.441) at New Mexico; 144-151 (.488) as Head Coach

2x NCAA Tournament Apps, 1x NCAA National Championships (Asst.)

Previous Head Coach at Baylor

Previous assistant at Wichita State, Utah, Texas, Long Beach State, USA Volleyball

2025 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason.

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 13-16 (5-13 MW, 10th)

13-16 (5-13 MW, 10th) All-Mountain West: 1x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 6-2

Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, last matchup, 3-1 NU

New Mexico libero Camila Canedo earned All-Mountain West Honorable Mention last season after recording over four digs per set. | New Mexico Athletics

Key Returners

Camila Canedo | L | Gr. | The Brazilian returns to New Mexico after being the lone Lobo to receive postseason recognition last year after receiving All-Mountain West Honorable Mention by totaling 485 digs and 4.33 per set after transferring from Colby CC.

Addison France | OPP | Soph. | The standout freshman led all Lobo players in points and kills during the 2025 season, but has had to play less of a key role with the emergence of Serbian newcomer Stanojevic in 2026.

Reagan Miller | MB | Jr. | The Alabama native stars in the middle for New Mexico with 48 kills on a .468 hitting percentage alongside 13 blocks for second best on the team.

Madeleine Miller | S | Sr. | The Iowa native returns as the starting setter for the Lobos after compiling 984 assists in 2025. She's averaging nearly nine assists per set through the team's first five matches while racking up 32.5 points.

Zoe Leonard | MB | Jr. | Played for most of the 2025 season as a true freshman with 147 kills, 91 blocks, 58 digs and 20 aces across 28 matches. Returns as the second middle blocker behind Miller in the Lobos' starting lineup.

Uliana Yastrub | OH | Jr. | The former Rutgers transfer is seeing a similar workload as a part-time starter on the pin as she did in 2025 with 20 points in 13 sets and three matches so far in 2026.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Mina Stanojevic | OH | Soph. | The Serbian outside hitter begins her college career with New Mexico as a sophomore and leads the Lobos with 78 points on 68 kills (3.24 K/S), six aces and three blocks.

New Mexico opposite Addison France (middle) returns after leading the Lobos in both points and kills in 2025. | New Mexico Athletics

Key Departures

Gioia Riccato | OH | Graduated | The Italian pin hitter spent her first and only college season at New Mexico where she ranked second on the team with 251 points on 217 kills, 17 aces and seven blocks;.

Lauryn Payne | OH | Graduated | An All-Mountain West honoree in 2024, Payne stamped her final college season with 233 points for over three per set.

Nebraska vs. Baylor

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (4-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. No. 20 Baylor (4-1, 0-0 Big 12)

No. 1 Nebraska (4-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. No. 20 Baylor (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) When: Friday, Sept. 11

Friday, Sept. 11 Where: John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, NE

John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, NE Time: 7 p.m. CDT

7 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G Network

B1G Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre has stabilized the Bears program in his 12 seasons, including a National Semifinal finish in 2019. | Baylor Athletics

No. 20 Baylor Scout

Head Coach

Ryan McGuyre | Entering 12th Season at Baylor; 34th as Head Coach

240-94 (.719) at Baylor; 790-296 (.727) as Head Coach

1x NCAA National Semifinal, 10x NCAA Tournament Apps, 6x NAIA National Championships (Men's), 2x NAIA National Championships (Women's), 1x NCCAA National Championships

1x Big 12 title

1x AVCA National Coach OTY (2019), 1x AVCA/NAIA Coach OTY (Men's), 1x AVCA Southwest Region Coach OTY, 1x Volleyball Magazine National Coach OTY, 2x Big 12 Coach OTY

Previous Head Coach at California Baptists (Women's & Men's) and Biola (Women's)

Previous assistant at Florida State, Maryland & NC State

2025 Finish

L, 3-1 to Purdue in NCAA Second Round

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 18-10 (12-6 Big 12, T-3rd)

18-10 (12-6 Big 12, T-3rd) All-Big 12: 1x First Team, 2x Second Team, 3x Freshman Team.

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 32-0

Sunday, April 18, 2020, last matchup in NCAA Regional Semifinal; 3-0 NU

Belarus native and Baylor outside hitter Ksenia Rakhmanchik returns after leading the Bears in points last season. | Baylor Athletics

Key Returners

Ksenia Rakhmanchik | OH | Soph. | The native of Belarus shined as a freshman in 2025 when she compiled 367 kills en route to AVCA All-Region and All-Big 12 First Team honors. On pace to surpass her mark so far in 2026 with 4.17 kills per set and 82.5 total points.

Victoria Davis | MB | Sr. | The California native returns after finishing second on the team in blocks (104) in 2025 while pacing the Bears in hitting percentage (.333). Enters the weekend as the team leader in blocks with 21.

Morgan Madison | L | Soph. | Set the Baylor freshman record for most digs in a single season with 396 which also earned her All-Big 12 Second Team and Freshman Team honors.

MJ McCurdy | OH | Jr. | Entering her second season with Baylor after transferring from Texas State, the 6-foot-2 outside hitter has started in four of the team's first five matches with 20 kills and two aces.

Harley Greek | S | Sr. | The returning starter for Baylor recorded nearly nine assists per set last season alongside 30 aces, but she's now sharing time with Marquette transfer Isabela Haggard in a two-setter offense.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Nadiya Johnson | OH | Fr. | The first-year collegiate player was ranked as the No. 38 overall prospect out of high school and has totaled 42 kills and 11.5 blocks through her first five matches.

Isabela Haggard | S | Soph. | After earning Big East Co-Freshman of the Year honors at Marquette last season, Haggard transferred to Baylor where she leads the Bears with 6.44 assists per set as part of a 6-2 offense.

Grace Carroll | OPP | Jr. | The BYU transfered comes off a 2025 season that saw her play in 21 of the team's 28 matches after battling a hand injury for most of the year. The 6-foot-5 opposite has 25 points in 15 sets (1.67) early in her Baylor career.

Mya Hemmer | MB | Fr. | A top-ten prospect in the state of Michigan, the 6-foot-1 freshman has played in all five of Baylor's matches so far in 2026 while ranking second on the squad with 19 blocks.

After earning Big East Co-Freshman of the Year honors at Marquette, Isabela Haggard transferred to Baylor over the offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Manuela Bibinbe | MB | Graduated | The Cameroon native capped off her college career by finishing second on the Bears in 2025 with 310.5 points while tallying 13 double-digit kills matches.

Gabrielle Essix | MB | Graduated | The 2025 All-Big 12 Second Team middle blocker led the Bears with 130 total blocks while adding 163 kills on a .315 hitting percentage.

Nebraska vs. Georgia Tech

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

When: Friday, August 22

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Time: 6 p.m. CDT

Watch: FOX

Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Georgia Tech head coach Michelle Collier has led the Yellow Jackets six-straight NCAA Tournaments entering 2026. | Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech Scout

Head Coach

Michelle Collier | Entering 13th Season at Georgia Tech; 15th as Head Coach

241-131 (.648) at Georgia Tech; 281-159 (.639) as Head Coach

7x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 2x NIVC Apps., 1x A-Sun title

2x AVCA East Coast Region Coach OTY, 1x ACC Coach OTY, 1x Atlantic Sun Coach OTY

Previous Head Coach at Jacksonville

Previous assistant at South Carolina & USF

2025 Finish

L, 3-2 to No. 8 regional seed UCLA in NCAA First Round.

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 16-14 (11-9 ACC, 7th)

Conference Awards: ACC Player and Coach OTY

All-ACC: 1x Second Team, 2x Freshman Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 2-1

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, last matchup in NCAA Regional Semifinal; 3-0 NU

Freshman opposite Alida Bennour has exploded on the scene for Georgia Tech with a team-high 80 kills and 106.5 points. | Volleyball World

Key Returners

Laura Bieleski | OH | Soph. | The second-year outside hitter from Brazil ranks second on the team with 76 kills (3.17 K/S) and 93 points after being a part-time starter in 2025.

Heloise Soares | S | Sr. | The Brazilian setter returns as the starter for the Yellow Jackets and has racked up 10.67 assists per set early on in 2026 while leading the offense to a .271 team hitting percentage.

Bianca Garibaldi | MB | Jr. | The former transfer from Pitt led the Yellow Jackets in both hitting percentage (.417) and blocks (139) in 2025 en route to Second Team All-ACC honors.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Alida Bennour | RS | Fr. | The opposite from France has made an instant impact as a true freshman with a team-leading 80 kills across 24 sets for 3.33 per set alongside a team-high 15 aces and 23 blocks.

Magda Kobaidze | OH | Fr. | Another foreign freshman, Kobaidze heralds from the country of Georgia and has produced 81.5 points on 65 kills, 12 blocks and nine aces through 24 sets in her first collegiate season.

Zoë Humphrey | MB | Soph. | A SEC All-Freshman team pick at Tennessee in 2025, the Houston native leads Georgia Tech with 30 total blocks, but has struggled to replicate her offensive success with the Volunteers when she hit over .380.

Mana Kaneko | L | Jr. | Originally from Japan, Kaneko transferred to Georgia Tech after winning WJCAC Defensive Player of the Year honors at Odessa College and now spearheads the back row as the Yellow Jackets starter at libero.

Georgia Tech middle blocker Bianca Garibaldi made Second Team All-ACC in her first season after transferring from Pitt. | Pittsburgh Athletics

Key Departures

Lameen Mambu | OH | Transfer | Made her way to Purdue over the offseason after making the ACC All-Freshman team and leading Georgia Tech with 345 points and 304 total kills in 2025.

Noemi Despaigne | OH | Transfer | Started in 22 of 26 matches played as a freshman from Italy and averaged 2.70 kills per set on a .425 kill percentage. Transferred to Houston over the offseason.

DeAndra Pierce | MB | Graduated | One of only two Yellow Jackets in 2025 to start all 30 matches and compiled 1.73 kills per set on a .383 clip with 92 blocks in her final college season.

Sofia Velez | L | Graduated | The Colombian libero led all players with 405 digs and 3.62 per set in her final college season at GTU where she also added 18 aces.

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