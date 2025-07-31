LOOK: Nebraska Volleyball's First Preseason Practice of 2025

Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
The 2025 Nebraska volleyball team had its first practice Thursday morning at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers open their season, their first under coach Dani Busboom Kelly, on Aug. 22 against Pittsburgh. Thanks to KLIN's Kenny Larabee for providing these photos. | Position breakdown
Nebraska volleyball players walk onto the court for practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball setter Campbell Flynn at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly talks to her team on the first day of fall practices. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball setter Campbell Flynn at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball defensive specialist/libero Keri Leimbach at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Skyler Pierce at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Rebekah Allick at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball defensive specialist/libero Olivia Mauch at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball setter Bergen Reilly at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Taylor Landfair at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Andi Jackson and coach Dani Busboom Kelly at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball assistant coach Jaylen Reyes at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Rebekah Allick and defensive specialist/libero Laney Choboy at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Skyler Pierce at practice ahead of the 2025 season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN