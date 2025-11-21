Nebraska Clinches a Share of the Big Ten Title with Sweep of Iowa
The celebrations can wait.
Nebraska clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-18 sweep over Iowa Thursday evening at John Cook Arena.
However, it was business as usual after the match. There was no acknowledgement of the achievement, other than a social media post by the Big Ten, as it was just another victory for the top-ranked Huskers, who kept their perfect record intact against Iowa and are now 41-0 in program history.
Nebraska (27-0, 17-0) can clinch the Big Ten title outright at Indiana on Saturday. NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said earlier this week that they hope to have a celebration at home next week against Penn State.
The Huskers finished the night with a .368 hitting percentage as Bergen Reilly finished with 34 assists. Harper Murray led NU with 11 kills while Andi Jackson added 10 kills on a .571 hitting percentage.
Virginia Adriano added nine kills on a .500 hitting percentage. Taylor Landfair finished with seven kills on 16 errorless swings.
Nebraska set the tone early with its serve as Murray, Jackson and Adriano all recorded aces in the first set. With Jackson at the service line, the Huskers ran off six points in a row to take an 11-3 lead. The Hawkeyes had trouble slowing NU down as they recorded just six digs while the Huskers hit .464 in the set.
The second set was a closer affair as after the Huskers went up 7-4, Iowa (14-15, 5-12) clawed its way back in the match. The set featured seven ties, but the Hawkeyes never took the lead. After Iowa recorded an ace to tie it at 19-all, NU called a timeout, and then Murray took over. She recorded kills on three of the next four rallies to put NU up for good. Reilly notched a block before the Huskers wrapped the set up.
The start of the third set was tight as well. The Hawkeyes appeared to take a 5-4 lead after a reversal following a challenge. However, NU then challenged the play and had it overturned to stay in front. Iowa eventually went in front 9-8 after back-to-back Husker hitting errors. Nebraska took over for good by winning six of the seven points to go up 17-13.
Alyssa Worden paced the Hawkeyes with eight kills. Iowa hit .073 for the match.
