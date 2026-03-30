Nebraska to Play Missouri Outdoors at Wrigley Field

Nebraska volleyball is headed to The Friendly Confines.

The Huskers will play Missouri in an outdoor match at Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, at the home of the Chicago Cubs.

In addition, Penn State will face Kentucky at Wrigley Field as part of the capstone for the Big Ten/SEC Challenge.

Both matches will be broadcast on FOX, with the first match scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CDT. Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, Apr. 9, with select presales starting before then. More information on the matches at Wrigley Field is available at www.cubs.com/bigtenvolleyball .

“This is a historic moment for the Chicago Cubs, Big Ten and the SEC that has been months in the making,” Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome these incredible schools and student-athletes to the first-ever collegiate volleyball game at Wrigley Field.”

The dates and times for tickets going on sale for Nebraska's match against Missouri at Wrigley Field. | Nebraska Athletics

All 18 Big Ten members and 16 SEC schools will face off during the first week of September. In all, 30 matches will be played at campus sites at Tennessee, Missouri, Wisconsin, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Mississippi State.

Current Big Ten and SEC member schools have won the last six national championships and 22 of the last 27 titles.

“Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge Week culminating at Wrigley Field brings together the highest level of women’s volleyball competition, at one of the most iconic venues in the country,” Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti said. “As women’s volleyball participation, sponsorship, attendance and viewership continue to grow, we look forward to providing this unique opportunity to showcase the exceptional competition.”

Wrigley Field, which was built in 1914, is the second-oldest park in Major League Baseball. The stadium has a capacity of 41,649, which, if sold out, could host the second-most fans ever for a collegiate volleyball match.

Nebraska set the record for the largest crowd for a volleyball match in 2023 when it hosted 92,003 fans at Memorial Stadium. The event captured the attention of the sporting world and helped raise the sport’s profile. Nebraska’s senior class of setter Bergen Reilly, outside hitter Harper Murray, middle blocker Andi Jackson and libero Laney Choboy were freshmen in the match at Memorial Stadium.

Hey Chicago, what do you say?! 🏙️



Your Huskers will head to Wrigleyville for the 2026 Big Ten/SEC Challenge to take on the Mizzou Tigers at iconic Wrigley Field! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SvEVpgPKO7 — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) March 30, 2026

Wrigley Field has hosted many other sporting events besides baseball over the years. The Chicago Bears played football there from 1921 to 1970, and the Chicago Sting of the NASL also played soccer there. The NHL hosted the Winter Classic multiple times on the field, and Northwestern football also played at Wrigley.

Last year, the Big Ten hosted three men’s hockey games at the park as well as a WCHA women’s hockey game between Big Ten schools.

With the addition of the Wrigley Field match, Nebraska’s non-conference schedule is slowly coming together. The Huskers will face DePaul on Friday, Sept. 4, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. the weekend trip to Chicago. In addition, NU will play at South Dakota State on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at First Bank & Trust Arena.

The Big Ten league schedule has not been announced as they finalize whether or not they can play a conference tournament this season.