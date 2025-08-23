No. 1 Nebraska Starts The Season With Win Over No. 3 Pitt
LINCOLN—For as often as Nebraska plays in front of big crowds, sometimes the Huskers can get nervous, too.
The top-ranked Huskers were high-error early in the match, but then settled down and took care of No. 3 Pitt with a 25-22, 25-11, 20-25, 25-23 victory Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena as part of the AVCA First Serve Showcase.
Harper Murray paced the Huskers with 15 kills at a .278 clip. Andi Jackson added 10 kills and eight blocks while earning match MVP honors. Bergen Reilly tallied 40 assists and 10 digs while leading NU to a .224 hitting percentage.
Reigning national player of the year Oliva Babcock recorded 21 kills on 58 swings for Pitt. The Panthers finished with a .111 hitting percentage.
In the first set, Nebraska struggled early with its connections and committed a handful of hitting errors that kept the Panthers close. Pitt’s first kill didn’t come until its 13th swing of the match that tied up the set at 10-all. The Pathers found a rhythm and eventually went up 21-18 on an ace by Babcock. After Teraya Sigler recorded her first collegiate kill, Landfair sparked a rally for NU. She recorded two blocks and a kill during a 7-1 run that closed out the first set.
The Huskers carried the momentum into the second set and pulled away early. NU jumped out to a 5-1 lead and never allowed Pitt to get closer as they had three runs of four straight points in the set. Nebraska hit .429 in the frame as Murray put up four kills. Allie Sczech recorded her first kill as a Husker to finish the set.
Pitt kept its hopes alive by starting the third set with a 7-2 advantage. The Huskers rallied and got as close as 13-12, but Pitt responded by winning four of the next five points. NU fought off three set points but couldn’t dig itself out of a 24-17 hole. Dagmar Mouritis came alive with six kills in the set after recording just one in the first two frames.
The Panthers took an early lead in the fourth set, up 6-4, but the Huskers stormed back as Reilly recorded a dump kill and ace to tie up the set at 8-all. Landfair put NU on top with a kill. The Huskers looked in control up 20-16, but Pitt rallied with three aces to tie it back up at 23-all. Murray delivered a kill to set up match point before Jackson, Reilly, and Landfair tied up to block Babcock to end the match.
Rebekah Allick had nine kills and seven blocks, while Virginia Adriano added six kills.
Laney Choboy earned the start at libero and finished with 16 digs. Olivia Mauch chipped in eight digs and an ace.
Mourits finished with eight kills for the Panthers.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red 3, White 1
- Aug. 16 Nebraska 3, Alumni 1
- Aug. 22 Nebraska 3, Pittsburgh 1
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 2:30 p.m. ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) 11 a.m. ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California 1 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah 6 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon 6 p.m. NPM
- Sept. 16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m. NPM
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern NPM
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
