NU's Seniors Shine in Regular-Season Finale Win Over Ohio State
One night after celebrating a Big Ten championship, Nebraska kept the party going as it honored its seniors Saturday night.
All four members of the Huskers’ senior class started against Ohio State and were recognized in a post-match ceremony, where they received framed jerseys and plenty of hugs from their teammates, coaches, families and friends.
In between, the top-ranked Huskers easily dispatched OSU with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 sweep Saturday night in front of 8,461 fans at the Devaney Center. With the victory, NU finished the regular season undefeated at 30-0 and 20-0 in the Big Ten, where they only dropped one set.
Senior opposite Allie Sczech finished with six kills on 12 attacks and three blocks and said she had a blast on the court with her teammates during the regular-season finale.
“Putting on the Nebraska jersey from the start is a dream,” the Baylor transfer said. “To get to celebrate it tonight with some of the best people ever, it’s just always fun.”
Maisie Boesiger earned her first official start at libero for the Huskers. The only other time she wore the libero jersey was in a spring exhibition against South Dakota State in Ord.
The Norris graduate found out she would start on Friday. So when she woke up Saturday morning, she wanted to cherish every moment of the day. Boesiger finished with a match-high 13 digs and also had a pair of 6-0 serving runs.
NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said she was impressed with Boesiger’s service runs. Before the match, Busboom Kelly challenged her not just to serve it to the middle back zone but to be more aggressive and move her target around. Boesiger finished the match with 22 total serves. The next highest total by a Husker was nine.
Busboom Kelly was glad that Boesiger capitalized on her opportunity to wear the libero jersey. Sophomore Olivia Mauch also wore the black jersey just in case Boesiger struggled, but Busboom Kelly said she never once thought about going to her.
“She plays great practice and every time she’s come in a match this year she’s passed great,” she said. “The timing was right, and I think when you can reward somebody who’s always, always, always put the team first, and actually give them a moment. As a coach, you should do it. And it was pretty special to see her play libero.”
NU’s other two seniors also put up solid performances. Middle blocker Rebekah Allick hit .500 with seven kills and four blocks, while outside hitter Taylor Landfair added four kills and two blocks.
The Huskers were never threatened by the Buckeyes, who finished their worst regular season in program history at 6-22, 3-17. Ohio State recorded a .174 hitting percentage and was led by 10 kills from Hannah Jones.
The only drama came in the third set, when the Huskers were up 20-19. Because they were running a 6-2 offensive system, they were out of subs, but Skyler Pierce gave NU a comfortable lead again as she served a 4-0 run that she capped off with an ace.
To see Skyler go back there and serve and go on a four-point run. I was telling her last week, she’s the second most improved server on the team, and it was great,” NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “That’s a high-pressure moment… She nailed those serves, too. We’re just really proud of her response there.”
Everyone got in on the action for the Huskers. Ten different players recorded a kill as the Huskers hit .435 for the match. Bergen Reilly tallied 27 assists and eight digs while Campbell Flynn chipped in nine assists.
Harper Murray led NU with nine kills while Andi Jackson recorded eight kills on 10 errorless swings as she only played the first two sets.
Even the part-time players played well. Virginia Adriano recorded five kills on seven swings and added an ace, while Manaia Ogbechie put up five kills on six attacks with a block.
Jackson’s performance against Ohio State capped off an impressive run through Big Ten play, where the 6-foot-3 middle blocker finished with a .559 hitting percentage in league matches. She broke the Big Ten record of .541 set by Penn State’s Arielle Wilson in 2008.
Busboom Kelly said Jackson and Reilly are in a great rhythm, but Jackson’s focus on doing whatever the team needs has helped her unlock a new level and play free.
“Andi takes care of average sets. She makes them look better,” Busboom Kelly said. “She’s so fast off the ground, and obviously her athleticism helps out quite a bit, but I think she just has the right motivation.”
The Huskers completed a perfect regular season for the third time in school history, joining the 1994 and 2000 teams. They also became the first team to go 20-0 in the Big Ten schedule since Penn State in 2009 and capped off their first undefeated conference slate since 2004.
After the match, each player delivered a video message thanking their teammates and the fans for their time at Nebraska. Boesiger said she’s had the most amazing journey with the Huskers since she committed more than five years ago.
“I never would have imagined that this my college would look like when I had committed to come here,” she said. “I’m just so thankful for all the people that I’ve met along the way, and all the memories and just every experience that I’ve gotten. I’m so, so grateful for everything, and it’s just memories I’ll never forget.”
