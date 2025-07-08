Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Allegedly Reason for Top Wrestling Talent AJ Ferrari To Nebraska
In the college athletics world, recruiting wins don’t always happen the traditional way. Sometimes, it’s not a coach’s pitch, an NIL deal, or a last-minute campus visit that seals the deal. Sometimes, it involves Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend.
Nebraska wrestling’s latest recruiting coup, the arrival of national champion A.J. Ferrari, might never have happened without Jordon Hudson.
A.J. Ferrari in The Running Starring Jordon Hudson
It seems there was a stunning behind-the-scenes veto by Hudson. The unexpected ripple effect has brought one of the most accomplished athletes in college wrestling straight into the arms of the Cornhuskers.
A.J. Ferrari is the 2021 NCAA wrestling champion from Oklahoma State and a two-time All-American. He had seemingly found a new home at North Carolina after a stint at Cal State Bakersfield. The wrestler was already training there, set to turn the page after a rocky chapter. It included a sexual battery charge in July 2022, that were later dropped in October 2023. But just when it looked like Ferrari had landed, everything changed.
According to Nebraska head coach Mark Manning, the twist came courtesy of an unexpected source: Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick. Manning shared the inside story during a recent interview with Hurrdat Sports. He shed light on how UNC’s admissions ultimately denied Ferrari entry despite his presence on campus.
"Rob Koll... the North Carolina coach who I've known for 35 years,” Manning explained, “called me up when they didn't let A.J. into the school at North Carolina. And A.J. was already there training some, and they didn't let him in admission-wise ... for various reasons, and Bill Belichick's girlfriend had something to do with that ..."
Hudson reportedly became a problematic figure for the university’s image. While the connection is secondhand, filtered through what Koll told Manning, the drama she allegedly brought into UNC’s orbit appeared to contribute to the decision. It didn’t help that UNC was already dealing with internal issues with the assault allegations against basketball player Zayden High. A student newspaper piece highlighting Ferrari’s “sordid past,” from the dropped sexual assault case to a teammate fight and car crash, only added fuel to the fire.
Manning emphasized the seriousness of her involvement: "[I'm] very serious," he said. "[She was] one of the elements ... and just a lot of drama, I think, for that chancellor." He went on, quoting Koll again: "AJ was already there training, and they didn’t let him in, admissions-wise, for various reasons. Bill Belichick’s girlfriend had something to do with that … just a lot of drama for that chancellor. Rob was super disappointed, (he) spent a lot of time getting AJ there, but they weren’t gonna let him into school."
So with UNC off the table, the wrestling world’s wildest free agent was suddenly looking for a new home.
How Nebraska Stepped In and Seized the Moment
Ferrari’s unexpected exit from North Carolina turned into a golden opportunity for Nebraska. Coach Koll, disappointed by UNC’s about-face, reached out to his longtime friend Mark Manning and essentially opened the door for Ferrari to land in Lincoln. What could’ve been seen as a recruiting dead end became Nebraska’s gain.
The Cornhuskers didn’t hesitate. While some programs might have hesitated over Ferrari’s controversial past, Nebraska chose to focus on the present. The team was focused on the fact that his charges had been dropped and that he remained one of the most dynamic athletes in the sport. Under Manning’s leadership, the Huskers saw Ferrari not as a risk but as a potential reward.
This calculated decision has already paid off. Ferrari joins a Nebraska team riding serious momentum after a historic second-place finish at the 2025 NCAA Championships. His arrival provides a major boost to an already formidable lineup. And he’s not coming in quietly.
Ferrari recently shared he’s bulked up to 235 pounds, making him a potential game-changer at either 197 or heavyweight. That versatility, along with his championship pedigree, immediately elevates Nebraska’s 2025-26 national title hopes.
