Huskers Wrestling Releases Upcoming Non-Conference Slate
The Nebraska Cornuskers released their non-conference wrestling schedule Wednesday afternoon. The grapplers will challenge in four duals out of conference, which include perennial top-10 teams such as Oklahoma State and Northern Iowa.
Nebraska will compete in three tournaments including the National Duals Invitational. The team will begin the season in Annapolis as they participate in the Navy Classic. They will be seeking to win their fourth-team tournament at the site on Nov. 2.
The Huskers will open their duals with a match against Army at the Devaney Sports Center on Nov. 7.
Big Red will then pound the pavement and travel to Tulsa for the National Duals Invitational. The tournament will feature 16 schools including 11 teams which are ranked in the 2025 NCAA standings. The teams will compete for a $1 million purse. This will take place on Nov. 15-16 at the BOK center.
Nebraska will then take part in the Hustle in the Heartland for a Dec. 5 match featuring Missouri and Brown. The team will travel to St. Charles, Missouri before returning to Lincoln for a series of home matches. The Huskers will take on ACC power North Carolina on Dec. 19 and then Oklahoma State on Dec. 21.
Northern Iowa will then come calling to Lincoln to open the New Year on Jan. 3. That will be the final non-conference dual of the season. Finally, Nebraska will travel to Utah Valley on Feb. 21 for a dual meet before starting its postseason tournaments.
Nebraska will also face a Big Ten slate with dates and times still to be determined by the conference. The Huskers will welcome Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue and Ohio State. They will travel to face Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana and Penn State.
The schedule in its entirety features duals against seven top-10 teams from the 2025 NCAA tournament. In the duals, NU will challenge 10 programs who finished last season in the NWCA top-25 rankings.
The schedule will be very difficult, but it will prove to be very exciting.
