Nebraska Dominates Penn State for Another Sweep
For the second time this season, Nebraska played some of its best volleyball against the defending national champions.
The top-ranked Huskers dominated No. 25 Penn State for a 25-14, 25-11, 25-14 sweep Friday evening at the Devaney Center. Earlier this season, the Nittany Lions managed just 34 points in a straight-set loss at Rec Hall.
The Huskers (29-0, 19-0) hit .385 for the match and added nine blocks and seven aces. Penn State led just once — 2-1 in the third set. NU never let the 25th-ranked Nittany Lions in the match, finishing with an 87.8 sideout percentage.
Harper Murray led the Huskers with 11 kills on a .476 hitting percentage, while Rebekah Allick added nine kills on 12 swings. Both added four blocks to tie Andi Jackson for the team lead. Bergen Reilly finished with 29 assists and 12 digs while chipping in two kills.
The Huskers slowly pulled away in the first set, siding out Penn State each of its first 12 times to serve. By the time PSU scored on its serve, the Nittany Lions were already down 21-13. That was the only point they scored on their serve as NU had a 93.3 sideout percentage. Murray recorded five kills while Landfair added four kills on six swings and an ace.
NU dominated the second set with its serve as Reilly and Virginia Adriano each had back-to-back aces, and Teraya Sigler added another one. The Huskers pulled away with their first 8-0 run of the season with Reilly serving. The Nittany Lions scored just two points on their serve late in the set before Adriano and Sigler ended the set with kills.
After Penn State’s early lead, the Huskers stormed back with four straight points as Jackson recorded two blocks and a kill in the run. NU pulled away, aided by five Nittany Lions' service errors.
PSU finished hitting .011 for the match with 23 kills and 22 errors. Kennedy Martin tallied 11 kills, but had a season-low .094 hitting percentage.
The Nittany Lions (17-12, 11-8) have never lost eight matches in a conference season, and the last time they lost 12 matches in any year was 1982, when they went 26–15 under fourth-year head coach Russ Rose.
After the match, the Huskers were presented with the Big Ten championship trophy, which they clinched on Saturday with a sweep over Indiana.
The Huskers close out the regular season Saturday night against Ohio State.
