Nebraska Huskers Capture Fourth Consecutive Navy Classic Championship
The Nebraska wrestling program opened its 2025–26 season in a strong way.
The team claimed its fourth straight team title at the Navy Classic on Sunday. The Huskers left no doubt about their national standing. They posted 144 points to outpace a competitive 10-team field and remind the wrestling world why they remain one of the sport’s powerhouse programs. With five individual champions and 11 total placers, Nebraska’s performance showcased the skills they have.
Huskers' Individual Champions Lead the Way
The Big Red delivered a statement across the weight classes, crowning five individual champions in an impressive display of consistency and talent. Title winners included Brock Hardy (141 lbs.), Antrell Taylor (157 lbs.), LJ Araujo (165 lbs.), Christopher Minto (174 lbs.), and Silas Allred (184 lbs.).
Four of those champions, Hardy, Taylor, Minto, and Allred, successfully defended their Navy Classic crowns from last year. It is a rare and remarkable achievement that highlights Nebraska’s continuity at the top.
Hardy, ranked No. 2 nationally, earned his second straight title, edging No. 15 Dylan Chappell of Bucknell 4–3 in the final. Allred also faced a ranked opponent, defeating No. 19 Malachi DuVall of George Mason 9–6 in sudden victory (SV-1) to secure his championship.
Meanwhile, redshirt freshman LJ Araujo made an eye-catching debut at 165 pounds. He ran through his bracket with a mix of tactical precision and aggression. Araujo recorded two decisions, one major decision and one technical fall, on his way to his first collegiate tournament title.
Huskers' Wrestlers Showed Team Dominance and Key Placements
Beyond the champions, Nebraska’s success was a team effort built on depth. The Huskers finished well ahead of their nearest competition, with Pittsburgh (126 points) and Navy (95.5 points) rounding out the top three.
In total, 11 of the 15 Nebraska wrestlers placed in the tournament. Camden McDanel took second at 197 pounds, while Jacob Van Dee battled through the 133-pound bracket to finish third. Rounding out the placers were Harley Andrews (5th, 285 lbs.), Hayden Mills (5th, 133 lbs.), Kael Lauridsen (5th, 125 lbs.), and freshman Tyler Eise, who impressed in his first Navy Classic with a sixth-place finish at 174 pounds.
With their fourth consecutive Navy Classic championship secured, the Huskers now turn their attention to their home opener. Nebraska will host Army on Friday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. CST at the Devaney Center. The dual will also feature a special pre-match ceremony honoring some of the program’s greats, including Jordan Burroughs and Jason Powell. Fans can catch all the action live on Big Ten Plus.
