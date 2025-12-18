What Nebraska Got from Its 2025 Defensive Transfer Class

Matt Rhule's staff added eight defensive players over the offseason heading into 2025.

With a mixed bag of results, the Huskers were able to add some much-needed impact on that side of the ball. However, where Nebraska found that production was at positions that did little to help the Huskers in the win-loss column this season.

With that in mind, here's a recap of every defensive transfer's impact this fall.

1. Senior Linebacker Dasan McCullough

Dasan McCullough earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition while starting in seven games for the Huskers in 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Dasan McCullough arrived in Lincoln with high expectations after a noteworthy collegiate career that began at Indiana, where he earned Freshman All-American honors in 2022. Following a strong start in the Big Ten, McCullough transferred to Oklahoma for two seasons before ultimately landing at Nebraska as a high-profile addition to the Huskers’ front seven. His arrival carried immediate promise, given his combination of size, athleticism, and experience at multiple Power Four programs.

In 2025, McCullough appeared in 10 games with seven starts, missing one contest due to injury. He totaled 21 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and one pass breakup, ranking third in TFLs. His performance earned him honorable-mention All-Big Ten recognition from the media, highlighting his ability to make an impact up front. While he had several impressive individual moments, his overall production fell slightly short of the high expectations that came with him from Norman.

Despite the postseason recognition, McCullough left more to be desired than many hoped. He declared for the NFL Draft following the season, leaving a void in the defense that the Huskers will need to address. While Nebraska's staff may have hoped for a more dominant impact given his pedigree and likely financial investment, McCullough still showcased his skill set in key moments and reinforced the value of bringing experienced transfers into the program.

2. Junior Cornerback Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall started in every game for the Huskers in 2025 while earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Andrew Marshall came to Nebraska with a strong reputation from his two seasons at Idaho, where he earned First-Team All-Big Sky honors as a sophomore and impressed as a dynamic playmaker in the secondary and on special teams. His transition from the FCS level to the Big Ten was watched closely, with many wondering how he would adapt to the faster, more physical competition.

In 2025, Marshall exceeded expectations by starting every game for the Huskers. He totaled 41 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, one interception, and three pass breakups, helping Nebraska’s secondary rank second nationally in passing yards allowed. Marshall made several noteworthy plays, including recording his first career interception while holding USC to fewer than 150 passing yards. His consistency in coverage and ability to make plays in critical situations made him a key contributor in a defensive backfield that overachieved in many regards despite preseason projections.

His presence stabilized the cornerback room and provided a foundation for Nebraska’s pass defense, which became the strength of the entire team. With another year of eligibility remaining, he's poised to remain a cornerstone of the Huskers’ defense in 2026. His performance also highlights the potential for talented FCS transfers to make immediate contributions on a bigger stage.

3. Redshirt Freshman Defensive Lineman Williams Nwaneri

Williams Nwaneri picks lead the Huskers in sacks (2.5) while starting eight games this fall. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Williams Nwaneri was one of the top defensive line recruits in the nation out of Lee’s Summit North High School, where he earned two first-team all-state selections and was named a 2024 Under Armour All-American. Originally, Nebraska was on his radar out of high school, but he ultimately chose Missouri, where he redshirted in 2024 and saw limited action as a true freshman.

After transferring to Nebraska, expectations for Nwaneri were high. Scouting gurus and coaches alike viewed him as a potential first-round pick, capable of becoming a dominant force on the defensive line. Over the 2025 season, Nwaneri played in every game and started eight, finishing with 29 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, and two fumble recoveries, including a 29-yard touchdown return. His performance made him arguably Nebraska’s most impactful defensive lineman, even as the unit as a whole struggled to find consistency throughout the fall.

Looking ahead, Nwaneri has three more years of eligibility, giving Nebraska the opportunity to maximize his potential. If the Huskers are able to solidify the defensive line coaching staff and continue developing his talent, Nwaneri could become the dominant force many projected he could be coming out of high school. For now, he represents both the best the current defensive line has to offer and one of, if not the highest-ceiling player, on the Huskers' roster.

4. Senior Linebacker Marques Watson-Trent

Marques Watson-Trent joined the Huskers after four seasons at Georgia Southern. He totaled 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks while surpassing 400 total tackles in his career. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Coming to Nebraska as one of the most proven tacklers in college football history, Marques Watson-Trent was expected to make a positive impact on the Huskers' young linebacker core. In five seasons at Georgia Southern, he totaled 363 career tackles, ranking second in program history, and earned the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year honor. Watson-Trent also brought national recognition, with multiple All-Sun Belt selections and an honorable-mention All-American nod from Phil Steele. His reputation as a prolific tackler made him one of Nebraska’s most proven defensive transfer additions heading into 2025.

Watson-Trent was no stranger to Nebraska, either, having played in the 2022 matchup in Lincoln when Georgia Southern upset the Huskers. His experience and instincts as a linebacker were expected to immediately bolster Nebraska’s front seven, especially in open-field tackling. He recorded 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks over the 2025 season, helping the Huskers fill some of the gaps in a second line of defense that were left after John Bullock and Mikai Gbayor's departures.

Still, questions about his size followed him from the Sun Belt to the Big Ten. The Huskers’ already undersized defensive line limited his snap count at times, preventing Watson-Trent from making the full impact many anticipated. While he may not have dominated physically in every contest, he fulfilled the role Nebraska needed this fall, providing a high-IQ, reliable presence in the linebacker corps, while helping underclassmen like Vincent Shavers and Dylan Rogers learn the mental side of the game.

5. Junior Cornerback Jamir Conn

Jamir Conn played in every game for the Huskers this fall while recording nine tackles, one pass break up, and two blocked punts. | @ConnJamir on X

Junior defensive back Jamir Conn came to Lincoln with a strong connection to the Nebraska staff, having played for Jamar Mozee at Lee’s Summit North High School. That familiarity, combined with Mozee’s son, Isaiah, and the aforementioned Nwaneri, also coming from the same high school, gave Conn a natural comfort level in his transition to Nebraska. Before transferring, he spent two seasons at Southern Illinois, where he totaled 68 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and nine pass breakups, earning a starting role as a sophomore and showcasing his high-ceiling.

During the 2025 season, Conn primarily served in a backup role but made an immediate impact on special teams under Mike Ekeler. He finished the year with nine tackles, one pass breakup, and two blocked punts. Conn’s ability to make plays in crucial moments, like his blocked punt against Michigan State that led to a touchdown, highlighted his athleticism and football IQ, even in limited snaps.

Conn has the potential to expand his role in 2026. With his experience on special teams and his familiarity with the program, he’s positioned to contribute more consistently in the secondary while continuing to be a disruptive force on special teams. His athleticism suggests he could be a potential breakout player next fall.

6. Sophomore Safety Justyn Rhett

Justyn Rhett played in seven games this fall while recording a career-high four tackles against Iowa. | @Justvnn/Instagram

Justyn Rhett began his career at Georgia, where he faced one of the most competitive depth charts in college football. A high school All-American from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Rhett was highly regarded nationally as a prep recruit. Any player recruited by Kirby Smart has undeniable talent, and Rhett’s apparent high upside made him a natural prospect to add to Nebraska’s ranks.

The decision to transfer to Lincoln was likely influenced by the opportunity for more playing time, given the constant churning out of NFL-caliber talent on Georgia’s roster. In 2025, Rhett appeared in seven games and recorded seven tackles, including a half tackle for loss, showing flashes of the potential that made him a blue-chip recruit. Even in limited snaps, he impressed with his ability to make open-field tackles, indicating he offers defensive backs coach Addison Williams a foundation to build upon.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Rhett enters 2026 primed to compete for a larger role. For me, he projects as a player to watch, particularly as the Huskers look to replace several starting defensive backs next season.

7. Sophomore Defensive Lineman Gabe Moore

Gabe Moore started one game for the Huskers in 2025 after spending the first two season of his career at Mississippi State. | @Huskerfootball/Instagram

After spending two seasons at Mississippi State, Gabe Moore found his way to Lincoln. He did not record a snap in his time in Starkville. The Huskers entered the 2025 offseason needing to replace all three starters along the defensive line, and much of the rotation consisted of younger players with little collegiate experience. Moore’s arrival immediately added size and depth to a depleted front, providing a foundation for the defensive line room as the Huskers worked to remain competitive at the line of scrimmage.

While Moore’s statistical impact in 2025 was minimal, it is my understanding that this was expected. His addition was low-risk, high-reward, and his contribution was likely more about size than stats. Moore's first start came against Penn State, highlighting the emphasis on attempting to stop the run against more physical teams down the stretch.

Looking forward, Moore’s development will hinge on the Huskers’ next defensive line hire. With the potential for it to be accelerated under a high-level coach, he could become a more productive piece in the future. However, given Nebraska’s likelihood to add more proven talent this offseason, Moore may face stiff competition for playing time moving forward.

8. Junior Defensive Lineman Jaylen George

Jaylen George saw action in seven games this fall after transferring from East Tennessee State. | @jaylengeorge/Instagram

Coming from East Tennessee State, Jaylen George had already started 23 games over his previous two seasons, while earning first-team All-SoCon honors in 2024. Unlike some other young players on the Husker defensive line, George brought a level of experience and consistency that was valuable for a room in need of a veteran presence. His background included solid production against the run and in pass-rushing situations, appearing to give Nebraska some much-needed depth up front.

Despite that experience, George’s impact in 2025 was limited. In seven games, he recorded three tackles and one quarterback hurry, and he played a relatively minor role in helping the Huskers stop the run. The step up from FCS to Big Ten competition showed the challenges of transitioning from a lower level of football, even for a player with solid production at his former school.

Looking ahead, George has the potential to further develop under Nebraska’s coaching staff, specifically if he is able to add strength. That said, with the Huskers likely to add more high-profile defensive line talent in the portal this offseason, George may continue to see a limited role unless he distinguishes himself in practices over the spring.

